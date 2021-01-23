The key to getting to the top and staying there is to never be satisfied. Understanding the need to improve while having success is what separates the elite fighters from the good ones.
Stephen “Cool Boy” Fulton is undefeated. His last six fights have been stoppages or unanimous decisions.
But the 26-year-old Philadelphian is not satisfied. He’s adding more to his repertoire before his biggest fight yet.
“It’s going to be more than just a jab, it’s going to be more than just fighting,” Fulton said. “If I want to make it a dogfight, it’ll be a dogfight. The fight is going to go how I want it to go.”
None of his previous foes has the resume of his next opponent, WBO junior featherweight champion Angelo Leo, who also is 26. That title will be on the line as Leo and Fulton clash in Showtime’s main event on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Showtime’s coverage begins at 9 p.m.
This fight was originally scheduled for last August for the then-vacant title, but Fulton (18-0, 8 KOs) tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from the card. Leo (20-0, 9 KOs) dominated Tramaime Williams and became the 122-pound world champion.
After watching the fight, Fulton tweeted, “this was an easy win for me.”
That’s been his style. The West Philly native has always been a talker who likes to make it known that he’s the best fighter in the ring, but he’s making some changes for this fight. Fulton hasn’t been as outspoken this time around.
“I want y’all to see the new and improved Cool Boy Steph,” Fulton. “It’s a new me.”
One reason for this is that Fulton has been working with noted Philly boxing coach Derek “Bozy” Ennis, the father of Jaron “Boots” Ennis. Now Fulton believes that the postponed meeting in August only resulted in him becoming sharper for this opportunity.
“It makes me an even more dangerous fighter,” Fulton said. “The past fights that I’ve been winning, I was just winning off natural pure talent and just being in shape. Now that I’m actually getting taught certain things, y’all will see a lot more things that you never saw from me come fight time.”
Fulton outboxed most of his recent opponents with his elite jab and quickness in the middle of the ring.
Leo will be a step up in class. Like Fulton, he can box, but Leo isn’t afraid to brawl. Fulton has been hit hard before, but he’s recovered each time.
“Everyone thinks they’re going to beat me by pressuring me,” Fulton said. “In reality, they haven’t seen the things that I can do.”
In addition to the title, local pride is on the line Saturday night. Leo is a native of Albuquerque, N.M., which was once a boxing hotbed. Fulton is the next fighter tasked with bringing a world championship back to Philadelphia.
Fulton hears it often, too. The locals are calling, texting, and letting him know what a win would mean not only for himself but for Philly and boxing.
“I’m getting support from everyone now,” Fulton said. “It’s no added-on pressure. I feel the genuine support, and I adore that.”