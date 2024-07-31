Simone Biles, ‘pommel horse guy’ Stephen Nedoroscik, and the U.S. gymnastics teams are coming to Philly

Fresh off the women’s Olympic team gold medal and the men’s team bronze medal, members of the U.S. gymnastics team will embark on the Gold Over America tour, including a stop in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center on Oct. 4.

Joining the tour from the women’s team will be Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast of all time, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey. Biles, Chiles, and Carey won gold in the team event on Tuesday. Biles will compete Thursday in the all-around final, Saturday in the vault final, and Monday in the floor and beam finals. Carey will compete on Saturday in the vault final and Chiles will compete Monday in the floor finals.

Penn State alum Stephen Nedoroscik, one of the breakout stars of the Olympics who became known as the “pommel horse guy” on social media thanks to his specific skill on the apparatus, and fellow men’s bronze medalists Brody Malone, Frederick Richard, and Paul Juda will also join the tour. Juda and Richard compete Wednesday in the all-around finals and Nedoroscik competes Saturday in the pommel horse final.

Other gymnasts on the tour include Katelyn Ohashi, who went viral for her high-energy floor routines at UCLA, and Joscelyn Roberson, one of the Olympic alternates for Team USA.

The event is advertised as a high energy, pop concert-style spectacle that’ll show off the skills of some of the world’s best gymnasts. Tickets are currently available starting at $50.