2) Sticking with the young kids, Brett Brown recently referred to Zhaire Smith as a “pogo stick” and we saw a little bit of that in the closing seconds of the second period, when he got into the lane and got off the ground and up to the rim faster than either of the defenders who were around him, laying in a bucket that helped the White team to a halftime lead. While Smith and Thybulle play the same position, and are likely competing for the same bucket of minutes, they are much different players, and it is going to be interesting to see how the competition between them unfolds. Like Thybulle, Smith spent much of his time on the court matched up against Simmons. And, like Thybulle, he has the makings of a solid defender, if not a plus one. Smith’s chief attributes are his quick-twitch athleticism and his strength. There was a play in the first half where Smith did a nice job to move his feet and keep his body in front of Simmons on a right-handed drive late in the first period. He absorbed a body blow from Simmons that stopped the latter’s progress without giving up an inch of his own.