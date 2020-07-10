There’s always changes, and you have to be able to adapt to whatever the heck is going on. Not only with the team but with the organization and the people you are working with and with your own role. You can’t keep doing the same thing every year. So I remember I was there during the [NBA] lockout. We started focusing on doing things in the community because we had more free time. So we started doing school assemblies every day. We started welcoming kids to school. We were doing Read to Achieve, times 10. Just staying relevant and putting our face and our brand and our skills out there in whatever way we could. So even in this situation, we were like, content makes the most sense. People want to know what’s going on. People want to feel updated. People still want to see the players.