Sam Cassell, who just completed his first season as a 76ers assistant coach, has been named in various reports as a candidate for the vacant Washington Wizards head coaching job.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, said on his most recent podcast to “watch Sam Cassell and Wes Unseld [Jr]. as two of the leading candidates in Washington.”

Cassell, 51, played 15 years in the NBA. He earned NBA titles in his first two seasons with the Houston Rockets.

In 2009, Cassell began his coaching career as an assistant with the Wizards, a stint that lasted five years. He joined current Sixers coach Doc Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014 and came with Rivers to Philadelphia this past season.

Unseld, son of the late former Washington star and head coach of the same name, has been an assistant with the Denver Nuggets since 2014.

The Wizards are looking to replace Scott Brooks, the former Sixers guard, who could not come to a new deal with the team.