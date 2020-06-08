For the sake of the current discussion, as well as all future ones, let’s assume that the answer to both of these questions is yes. The point isn’t to minimize the disease or the risks or the variety of unknowns that all of us will continue to confront for the foreseeable future, but to allow for some sort of framework within which basketball can be discussed. I’ve said this often and I will say it again: Society is going to struggle to maintain its collective sanity if we are unable to get to a place where we can focus on something other than the specter of death that has hovered above our heads for the last three months. That’s not to say that we should ignore the realities of the situation, but that we should accept that they are indeed realities, and that our only choice is to adapt our lives to them as best we can.