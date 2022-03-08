Should Ben Simmons be in attendance for Thursday’s much-anticipated game between the 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Doc Rivers believes Simmons should be the subject of a tribute video.

“Yeah, I do, actually,” the Sixers coach said when asked about it after Monday’s win over the Chicago Bulls. “Ben did a lot of good things here, you know? It didn’t end well, right? Just like marriages and all kinds of other things don’t end well. …

“I don’t know if we are [giving him one] or not. But if we did, I’d have no issues with it.”

Tribute videos have become commonplace when a former player returns to that team’s home arena for the first time since departing in a trade or via free agency. But Simmons’ situation is far from common, of course.

The former first-overall draft pick was a three-time All-Star and last season’s runner-up for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award. Yet the messy aftermath following Simmons’ refusal to shoot during the playoffs’ fourth quarters — which culminated with him passing up a wide-open layup late in Game 7 of the Sixers’ Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the Atlanta Hawks — prompted him to demand a trade last summer.

He never played for the Sixers this season, saying through his camp that he was not mentally fit to return, then was dealt with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets at the Feb. 10 trade deadline for perennial All-Star James Harden and veteran big man Paul Millsap.

That months-long saga made Simmons the source of vitriol for a passionate Sixers fan base.

Simmons has not yet played for Nets, recently citing back soreness as what has held him back from ramping up physically and practicing with his new teammates. But The Athletic reported Monday that Simmons plans to travel with his team for Thursday’s game.

When asked about the reception Simmons could receive at the Wells Fargo Center, Rivers quipped, “Our fans are so silent, so I can’t imagine anything happening.”