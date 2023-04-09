Sixers’ entire starting lineup and De’Anthony Melton will remain sidelined in regular season finale vs. Brooklyn

NEW YORK – The 76ers top six players will remain sidelined in Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center. Key reserve Georges Niang is also listed as questionable.

The Sixers (53-28), who clinched the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed, will face the sixth-seeded Nets (45-36) in the first round of the playoffs. As a result, there’s no postseason incentive to play key players in Sunday’s game.

With little to play for in the final two regular season games, Sixers coach Doc Rivers wants to be cautious and rest nagging injuries. That’s why starters Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker will remain along with De’Anthony Melton will remain sidelined.

However, Embiid is officially listed out with a right calf injury. Maxey will miss his third game with neck stiffness. Harden is sidelined with what the team is calling recovery from a left Achilles injury, while Tucker’s diagnosis is right calf tightness. Harris was on the injury report with left hip injury. And Melton will miss the game with right calf tightness.

Niang is questionable with left knee soreness.

The Sixers are coming off Friday’s 136-131 overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. They’ve won this season’s previous three meetings with the Nets. Brooklyn’s Seth Curry, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cam Johnson, Royce O’Neale and Ben Simmons will miss Sunday’s game. Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Edmond Sumner are all listed as questionable.