This was Boumtje Boumtje’s first season with the Blue Coats. He came to the Sixers as a data scientist in June 2018. He worked heavily with analytics but scouting players became a big part of his job during the 2018-19 season. Boumtje Boumtje also had a hand in scouting Matisse Thybulle, whom the Sixers acquired late in the first round of the 2019 draft. The former NBA player was a data scientist and strategy consultant for Siemens, an energy company in Orlando, Fla., from 2015 to 2018 before joining the Sixers organization.