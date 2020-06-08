The 76ers did not renew the contracts of several employees for next season.
The most notable members not returning to the organization include Ruben Boumtje Boumtje, the Delaware Blue Coats’ assistant general manager; Jesse Wright, director of performance rehabilitation; and Rich Fernando, the Sixers’ director of coaching administration, according to sources.
Rayne Reiter, who was in her first season as a massage therapy associate, also was let go. Last week, the employees were notified their options would not be picked up. The departures were not due to the COVID-19 financial crisis, according to a source. Their contracts expire this summer.
Chef Rob Marzinsky also no longer works for the Sixers. Meanwhile, chef Max Botwick left to open up a restaurant with his wife.
This was Boumtje Boumtje’s first season with the Blue Coats. He came to the Sixers as a data scientist in June 2018. He worked heavily with analytics but scouting players became a big part of his job during the 2018-19 season. Boumtje Boumtje also had a hand in scouting Matisse Thybulle, whom the Sixers acquired late in the first round of the 2019 draft. The former NBA player was a data scientist and strategy consultant for Siemens, an energy company in Orlando, Fla., from 2015 to 2018 before joining the Sixers organization.
Wright spent eight seasons as the Sixers’ strength and conditioning coach before being assigned to the newly created performance-science position in July.
Meanwhile, Fernando came to Philadelphia in June 2018 after 10 seasons with the Heat. He was the special assistant to Miami coach Erik Spoelstra for the last five of those years.
The Sixers teamed up with The Giant Company to donate 2,500 meals to health-care workers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Cooper University Health Care, Temple University Hospital, and Roberts Center. This is part of the team’s feeding the frontlines initiative.
The food will be donated through Off Their Plate, an organization that delivers meals to health-care professionals while providing economic relief to female and minority-owned restaurants.
The participating restaurants include bāology, Café Ynez, Saté Kampar, El Merkury, Walnut Street Café, Hardena, Cadence, Los Cuatro Soles, Rex 1516, and México Lindo Y Que Rico.