The 76ers did not depart Thursday’s NBA draft with a soon-to-be rookie. But they did acquire a new player, De’Anthony Melton, in a trade that sent Danny Green and 23rd overall pick David Roddy to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Melton, a 24-year-old guard, has established a reputation as an active perimeter defender and three-point maker in his first four NBA seasons. For more insight on Melton’s game and potential fit with the Sixers, The Inquirer reached out to Damichael Cole, the Grizzlies beat writer for the Commercial Appeal. Cole offers unique perspective, as he is a former Inquirer reporter who occasionally filled in on Sixers coverage.

1. What was your first reaction to this trade? Why was Melton a member of the Grizzlies’ rapidly ascending core with whom they were willing to part ways?

I was surprised. Melton was about one of three guys who could be traded, but I always imagined it’d be in a bigger package. Ultimately, Melton was one of the more inconsistent players in the Grizzlies’ young core. He had months (March 2022) when he’d look like one of the best shooters in the NBA, but he also had months (January 2022) when he’d go completely cold and risk falling out of the rotation.

Melton was removed from the rotation while struggling during the first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, then he became a bigger factor in Round 2 versus Golden State. Memphis is deep with wings, and Melton was mainly a one-position guy, which doesn’t fit the outlook on this team.

2. As somebody who is also familiar with the Sixers, how do you think Melton will fit on this roster? What makes him such a tough defender, and how does he utilize his offensive game while playing off the ball?

He’s a great fit in Philly. The Sixers have had a lackluster bench for a while now, and he’s someone who can light it up in a consistent role. His highs as a three-point shooter carried the Grizzlies for stretches, and he’s a sneaky athlete who is capable of the occasional highlight dunk. He always talks about being a rhythm player, and being put in an everyday position to succeed is the best case for him.

He excelled early last season as a starter, and he did so when given consistent bench minutes. His defense is all about wreaking havoc. He often told me he had the best hands on the team. His long arms and anticipation skills were why he finished top-10 in the NBA in deflections, even while coming off the bench. He really takes pride on the defensive side, and he’s going to get steals, deflections, and blocks on a consistent basis.

3. Melton is still a young player. How did his game most develop this past season? What are the biggest areas he can still improve?

This season he talked about making mechanical adjustments with his shooting motion and squaring his body and feet. That’s why most of his made three-pointers were spot-up shots. Melton said that ballhandling is where he wants to improve the most, and I think that’s the key to his evolution as a player.

As I mentioned earlier, he played one position (shooting guard) for the most part. The Grizzlies played him more at point guard when he arrived three seasons ago, but he found better success at the two. If his ballhandling improves and he can be serviceable at point guard, he becomes a versatile two-way weapon.

4. How was Melton as a teammate, especially on a Grizzlies squad with a lot of personality?

He fit the Grizzlies’ young core perfectly. He was funny and upbeat. He and Ja Morant often danced and sang music lyrics together during pregame warmups like a tag-team duo. He was always one of the most hyped players for his teammates’ success. He’s a big ball of energy. You could hardly tell after a game if he played 25 minutes or 10.

5. Do you expect Danny Green to stay on the Grizzlies’ roster? If he does, who do you think will most benefit from his experience and leadership?

I think the Grizzlies could look to eventually package Green’s contract in another move. Memphis drafted four players and find themselves in a roster crunch ahead of free agency. If Green stays, there’s no doubt that Desmond Bane is one of the players who benefits the most. Green has had a long NBA career by learning how to move without the ball and relocate as a shooter, and that’s where he can help Bane continue to grow as teams zero in on his biggest skill.