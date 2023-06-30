Sixers free-agency primer: After James Harden’s stunning decision, crucial roster-building set to begin

NBA free agency technically begins Friday night. But a stunner for the 76ers and league arrived about 25 hours prior, when James Harden exercised the player option in his contract for the upcoming season — to work with the Sixers on a trade out of Philly.

It was long expected that Harden would opt out of the final year of his deal and enter the open market, presumably to choose between returning to the Sixers or heading back to the Houston Rockets. Instead, it’s time for the Sixers to initiate “Scenario B,” which will require more creativity from president of basketball operations Daryl Morey to build out this roster.

Here is a primer on the biggest story lines facing the Sixers:

Where will Harden go?

After speculation since Christmas morning about whether Harden would go back to Houston or stay with the Sixers, it appears neither of those scenarios will unfold.

The Sixers were not willing to sacrifice their short- or long-term future by signing Harden to a four-year, $210 million max contract that could become an albatross as he ages. Though he led the NBA in assists this season, his struggles to finish at the rim, especially in the playoffs, were a sign of decline.

Perhaps the Rockets, or other teams, also are not willing to offer the lucrative deal he desired. Now, Harden gets one more “prove-it” season — likely for a team trying to win — before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks were reported by ESPN on Thursday as early contenders to pursue Harden. The Clippers have two megastars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George who will be eyeing contract extensions this offseason and also interesting complementary players such as high-upside guard Terance Mann, wing Norman Powell (who played for new coach Nick Nurse with the Toronto Raptors), and Philly native Marcus Morris.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are coming off a resurgent season anchored by former Villanova star Jalen Brunson and All-Star Julius Randle. Their intriguing role players include fellow former Villanova standout Josh Hart, who on Thursday exercised his player option for next season, guard Immanuel Quickley, who was Tyrese Maxey’s teammate at Kentucky and finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season, and former No. 3 overall draft pick RJ Barrett.

It’s worth remembering when Kevin Durant sent the NBA universe into a frenzy when he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets the afternoon before last year’s free agency was set to begin. It took until the deadline for the blockbuster with the Phoenix Suns to emerge. So the chance remains that Harden starts the season as a Sixer, and remains one until Morey finds a suitable deal.

The Harris wild card

Harris’ comment about fans wanting him to be traded for a Crumbl cookie went viral Tuesday evening, becoming a contender for quote of the NBA offseason so far.

Earlier this week, Inquirer sources indicated it is more likely the Sixers will keep Harris heading into the season. It’s unclear how the Harden shockwave impacts the organization’s plans for Harris. If one really wants to initiate self-confusion, could Harden and Harris somehow become part of the same, elaborate, multi-team deal?

Yet independent of Harden’s status, Harris’ expiring contract is now an asset, not a hindrance. One the Sixers could use to make a significant swing to add depth or tinker with the players surrounding MVP Joel Embiid. Expect Morey to be calculating with when — or if — he uses it this season.

If Harris remains in Philly, it will be interesting to see how the crafty Nurse utilizes him. Harris said Tuesday that he has continued to work on his shooting and decision-making this offseason and remains focused being able to handle challenging defensive assignments.

Other unrestricted free agents

(All figures listed for free agents based on 2022-23 salary)

Georges Niang: $3.5 million

A stretch forward who shot better than 40% from three-point range in both of his seasons in Philly and is a terrific locker-room presence.

Montrezl Harrell (declining player option): $2.5 million

Former NBA Sixth Man of the Year who was Embiid’s backup for part of the season, but defensive limitations caused him to slip out of the rotation.

Shake Milton: $2 million

Bucket-getting combo guard who excelled as a starter when Harden and Tyrese Maxey were injured early last season but had fallen out of the rotation by the playoffs.

Jalen McDaniels: $1.9 million

Athletic three-and-D wing who was acquired at the trade deadline but also had lost his minutes by the second round of the playoffs.

Dewayne Dedmon: $835,014

Veteran added off the buyout market as big-man insurance before Paul Reed solidified the backup center spot, and saw no meaningful playing time with the Sixers.

Restricted free agent

Paul Reed: $1.8 million

Fan favorite who is active on both ends of the floor; emerged as Embiid’s backup by the end of the season.

Team needs

These will largely depend on who from the free-agent list returns to the Sixers.

Point guard

The Harden news now makes this position the Sixers’ top priority, either through the trade or in free agency.

Fred VanVleet, who had a successful partnership with Nurse in Toronto, has been a popular name uttered by outsiders as a possible Harden replacement — but some financial gymnastics would need to occur to make that happen. Or, the Sixers could opt to shift Maxey to more ballhandling duties and add a more complementary guard.

Three-and-D wing

This player archetype is always coveted in the modern NBA. Nurse’s recent Raptors teams were full of like-sized, rangy wings who could play a variety of disruptive defensive schemes and get out in transition.

Shooting

Spacing the floor is necessary whether or not Embiid is on the floor and would complement Maxey’s exceptional range.

Backup big man

Even if Reed returns, adding a more traditional 7-footer could be of value.

Players under contract

(All figures listed for current players based on 2023-24 salary)

Joel Embiid: $46.9 million

Tobias Harris: $39.3 million

P.J. Tucker: $11 million

De’Anthony Melton: $8 million

Furkan Korkmaz: $5.4 million

Danuel House Jr.: $4.3 million (picked up player option)

Tyrese Maxey: $4.3 million

Jaden Springer: $2.2 million

Total salary: $121.4 million