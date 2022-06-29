Whether the 76ers sign tough-minded veteran P.J. Tucker and/or trade for offensive spark Eric Gordon are significant storylines entering NBA free agency, which opens at 6 p.m. Thursday.

But who are some other players the Sixers could pursue?

Depth at the wing, a position that requires defensive versatility and the ability to knock down three-point shots, likely is the priority after trading the injured Danny Green (and the 23rd overall pick in Thursday’s draft) to the Memphis Grizzlies for combo guard De’Anthony Melton.

Assuming James Harden exercises his $47.4 million player option for next season, the Sixers as currently constructed would have the $6.4 million taxpayer midlevel exception available. They could open up the $10.3 million nontaxpayer midlevel exception by making trades to clear cap space, or if Harden declines his option and re-signs for less money immediately.

Here are 14 players not named Tucker or Gordon who realistically could fit the Sixers’ roster and cap situation, listed alphabetically:

Unrestricted free agents

These players are likely to earn the taxpayer midlevel exception or less.

Bruce Brown

2021-22 salary: $4.7 million

Brown was a big positive during a chaotic Nets season, thanks to his positional and skill versatility. He shot 50.6% from the field and 40.4% from three-point range, and can also playmake, rebound, roll to the rim and defend. He also is 25 years old, meaning he likely still has room to develop as a quintessential role player.

P.J. Dozier

2021-22 salary: $1.9 million

Dozier tore his ACL in November while with the Denver Nuggets, who in January traded him to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics then dealt him at the trade deadline to the Orlando Magic, who waived him. ESPN reported earlier this month that Dozier has been cleared to return to basketball activities and should be ready by the start of training camp. Before the injury, Dozier had worked his way up from a player on a two-way contract to a playoff contributor, logging 10.4 minutes per game in 12 appearances in the Nuggets’ 2020 run to the Western Conference finals.

Andre Drummond

2021-22 salary: $2.4 million

After becoming a late inclusion in the blockbuster Harden-Ben Simmons trade, is a reunion between Drummond and the Sixers a possibility? Though he periodically makes inexplicable decisions with the ball in his hands, Joel Embiid called Drummond the best backup center he has ever had. Drummond pulled down 8.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game with the Sixers, protected the rim, and brought a likable locker-room presence. There also still is a longtime bond between Doc Rivers and Drummond, who was roommates in prep school with Rivers’ adopted son. Worth noting: Drummond returning to Philly likely would take away opportunities for young big men Paul Reed and Charles Bassey, unless Reed officially shifts to power forward.

Gary Harris

2021-22 salary: $20.5 million

Harris earned a four-year, $84 million contract extension that kicked in for the 2018-19 season, making him one of the highest paid shooting guards in NBA at the time. At that point, he was a terrific perimeter defender, a knock-down three-point shooter and a beneficiary of a plethora of easy buckets when he cut and was fed the ball by future two-time MVP Nikola Jokić.

Yet Harris had regressed in recent seasons, partially because of injuries, and was traded to the Magic in the 2021 deal that brought Aaron Gordon to Denver. Though Harris rebounded nicely by shooting 38.4% on five three-point attempts per game for a bad Magic team last season, he surely will not command the same salary as the big extension he signed nearly five years ago.

Danuel House

2021-22 salary: $658,000

Could House actually end up being a player who carries on the theme of Rockets reunions in Philly? A new deal would offer him another chance to restore his place in the league. He was waived by Houston in December before latching on with the Utah Jazz for the rest of the season after initially signing three 10-day contracts. Unsurprisingly, House shot five three-pointers per game in 27.7 minutes in his first three seasons with the Rockets. But he also provides defense, rebounding, and a 6-foot-6, 220-pound frame. He also would be one of the most cost-effective options.

Joe Ingles

2021-22 salary: $12.4 million

Ingles was a significant role player for the most recent iteration of the Jazz, connecting on 40.8% of his three-point attempts over eight seasons and providing infectious locker-room leadership. But he tore his ACL last January, and the Jazz traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers. How much that injury impacts the 34-year-old Aussie’s options this summer remains to be seen, though returning to Utah seems to be a possibility.

Otto Porter

2021-22 salary: $2.4 million

Porter, who just won a championship with the Golden State Warriors, is the exact style of wing player the Sixers should covet. He is a versatile defender who has shot nearly 40% from three-point range in his career. And though he is in line for a raise after becoming a reliable contributor for the Warriors, he still should be in the range for the taxpayer midlevel exception.

T.J. Warren

2021-22 salary: $12.7 million

Warren was a legitimate star during the Indiana Pacers’ 2020 bubble stint, capping a season during which he averaged 19.8 points per game on 53.6% shooting from the floor. But that surge has been sandwiched by multiple injuries, including missing the entire 2021-22 season with a stress fracture in his left foot. When healthy, however, Warren is a bucket-getter who can create his own shot from all over the floor.

Unrestricted free agents

These players are likely to earn the higher nontaxpayer midlevel exception.

Kyle Anderson

2021-22 salary: $9.9 million

One of the game’s more distinctive players, “Slow Mo” is a ball-movement connector on offense and a stout defender. The 6-foot-9 forward has recently been a contributor on winning teams in San Antonio and Memphis.

Cody Martin

2021-22 salary: $1.8 million

Martin earned his minutes bump with the Hornets — and will enjoy a big pay raise as a result. He drastically improved his shooting from the floor (44.1% to 48.2%) and from the three-point arc (27.6% to 38.4%) this season, while also providing value as a rebounder and facilitator. But other teams could benefit from the financial situation in Charlotte, where Miles Bridges is about to command a lofty extension, Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier are already on big contracts and franchise star LaMelo Ball’s max extension looms.

Malik Monk

2021-22 salary: $1.8 million

The former lottery draft pick orchestrated a bit of a revival with the Lakers, averaging a career-best 13.8 points per game while utilizing his explosiveness and shooting 39.1% on nearly six three-point attempts per game. He has surely played his way out of a veteran’s minimum contract, though reports surfaced earlier this week that Monk would be willing to take less money to return to the Lakers.

Restricted free agents

These players’ current team can match an offer sheet.

Amir Coffey

2021-22 salary: $573,000

Coffey took advantage of his opportunity on a banged-up Los Angeles Clippers squad, parlaying a two-way deal into a standard contract. He demonstrated tenacious defense and multidimensional scoring ability, including dropping more than 30 points in two late-season games. Though the Clippers will look much different next season with the projected return of Kawhi Leonard, Coffey proved he can be a valuable role player.

Caleb Martin

2021-22 salary: $527,000

If the Sixers cannot land Tucker, how about his backup? Martin, the twin brother of Cody, is one of the recent examples of the Heat’s renowned player development, rising from a player on a two-way contract to become a versatile defender with offensive skill. He recently told the Miami Herald that he hopes to return to the Heat.

Player options

Nicolas Batum

2021-22 salary: $3.2 million

2022-23 option with Los Angeles Clippers: $3.3 million

Batum reportedly declined his option last week, but still could return to the Clippers. A true two-way wing, Batum is a long defender who shot 40% or better from three-point range in each of the past two seasons.