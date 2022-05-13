The boo birds first arrived less than three minutes into the third quarter, when a Jimmy Butler bucket prompted a 76ers’ timeout as the Heat scored the first eight points after the break.

Some home fans began heading for the exits with less than seven minutes to play, when a Sixers turnover became a Butler transition dunk to give Miami a 19-point lead.

And as Butler scored again inside to halt a too-little-too-late Sixers flurry, faint chants of “Let’s go Heat!” ripped through the shrinking crowd.

The Sixers’ 2021-22 season ended after they wilted in the second half of a 99-90 defeat to the Miami Heat — which was much more lopsided than the final score indicated — Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center to lose their best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series, 4-2.

The Heat took control immediately after halftime with a 19-4 run to turn a one-point margin into a comfortable advantage. Former Sixer Jimmy Butler spearheaded the stretch by scoring 14 of his 32 points during that decisive third quarter.

The Sixers cut the deficit to 11 points on two Joel Embiid free throws with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter, but the Heat scored the first eight points of the fourth — including two buckets from Bam Adebayo — to push their lead to 82-63 with about 10 minutes to play.

The Sixers were poor on both ends of the floor, shooting 41.4% from the floor while allowing Miami to score 62 points in the paint.

With the loss, the Sixers failed to get out of the second round of the playoffs for the 12th straight time, dating back to 2001-02.

It was also a postseason run marred by Embiid’s two significant injuries following the healthiest regular season of his career.

The MVP finalist tore a ligament in his thumb in Game 3 of the Sixers’ first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, and then suffered an orbital fracture and mild concussion late in Game 6 of that series. That forced him to miss the first two games against the Heat, and to wear a mask when he returned. Though his presence gave the Sixers an emotional and on-court lift in home wins in Games 3 and 4, it did not carry over to their final two losses.

The Heat move on to face the winner of the Eastern Conference semifinal between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, which the Bucks lead 3-2 entering Friday’s Game 6.

Embiid labors through last game

After an uncharacteristically subpar Game 5 performance, Embiid labored his way to 20 on 7-of-24 shooting, 12 rebounds and two assists while playing 44 minutes. He regularly bent over to put his hands on his knees during breaks in play, a sign of fatigue in his fourth game back after missing about a week of physical activity to nurse his orbital fracture and concussion. He also hit the deck multiple times.

Embiid started 2-of-7 from the floor, before burying a wide-open three-pointer. But he struggled to establish post presence in the first half, shooting only two free throws before the break. He missed six of his seven shot attempts in the third quarter, and made one trip to the free throw line.

And Embiid did not get consistent help from his teammates on the horrid overall shooting night.

Tyrese Maxey went 9-of-22 from the floor, including misses in 13 of his first 18 attempts, to finish with 20 points. Harden was a scoring factor and distributor in the first half, making three of his first four long-range shots and dishing out five assists, but went scoreless in the second half. At the end of a terrific postseason, Tobias Harris went 6-of-13 from the floor to finish with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Reserve guard Shake Milton, who scored all 15 of his points in the second half, was the only spark plug.

Strus was loose

The Heat’s Max Strus challenged the theory that role players are much better at home, especially in the playoffs. He finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Strus hit five of his first seven shots, including three makes from beyond the arc. That was needed when Butler missed seven consecutive first-half shots after beginning the game 3-of-3 from the floor.