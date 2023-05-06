Is James Harden the new Ben Simmons? He must reverse course to salvage this Sixers series.

When did James Harden turn into Ben Simmons?

Is it something in the Schuylkill River water? Is he crashing with Nick Castellanos, who disappeared for a year after buying Simmons’ house? Does Doc Rivers secretly teach the Zen of the Jump Pass?

James Harden needs to shoot more.

Good Lord, I never thought I’d write that sentence. My grammar-check function has now asked me twice if I would like to delete it. I fed the information into an artificial intelligence interface and it refused to engage, citing “Fake News.” That’s right: Harden’s sudden shooting phobia has broken ChatGPT.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the Sixers, having lost the last two games to the Celtics and trailing, 2-1, in the Eastern Conference semifinal, this is a problem that Rivers cannot fix. Old dogs, new tricks, etc. This is more job for Doctor Strange, who can turn back time.

With Joel Embiid limited by a knee sprain, Harden should be the Sixers’ best player. He acted like it in their Game 1 win, when he took 30 shots and scored 45 points. Embiid returned for Games 2 and 3, in which Harden too 14 shots apiece — 28 total, two fewer than Game 1 alone. Harden averaged around 14 shots in the regular season, but Embiid was gunning for MVP, and Harden was the facilitator. Embiid cannot be facilitated in such a manner any more. Harden needs to take 20 shots, maybe 25. Rivers has designed the offense to do it. The Beard won’t pull.

» READ MORE: Sixers coach Doc Rivers needs to figure out James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Fast.

It’s surreal. Before the past three days there was no multi-verse in which Harden is anything but a ball-dominant shot hawk on a team built like the Sixers. He says it isn’t a confidence issue, but if his confidence is shot — if he’s scared of getting all his shots blocked — there’s really nothing the Sixers can do. He’s a future Hall of Fame player making $33 million dollars, and they want him to come back next season for almost $36 million, and he’s forced his way out of Houston and Brooklyn, so they’re not going to bench him, or yell at him, or even require him to wear normal pants.

Like insolvent banks, he’s too big to fail, and the only coach he will listen to at this point is the little voice inside his head that also tells him to wear a biblical beard, fly to Vegas on a whim fly to buy Joel Embiid a $100,000 watch, and, with the world at his fingertips, to make his home base Houston. Metaphysically and psychologically, he is lost to us. Is lost to us. Such are the traits and fates of genius.

Fortunately, there are other options.