Is James Harden the new Ben Simmons? He must reverse course to salvage this Sixers series.
There must be something in the Schuylkill River water. Or this could be a case of “Playoff James,” who has a history of disappearing on springtime evenings.
When did James Harden turn into Ben Simmons?
Is it something in the Schuylkill River water? Is he crashing with Nick Castellanos, who disappeared for a year after buying Simmons’ house? Does Doc Rivers secretly teach the Zen of the Jump Pass?
James Harden needs to shoot more.
Good Lord, I never thought I’d write that sentence. My grammar-check function has now asked me twice if I would like to delete it. I fed the information into an artificial intelligence interface and it refused to engage, citing “Fake News.” That’s right: Harden’s sudden shooting phobia has broken ChatGPT.
Unfortunately for the Sixers, having lost the last two games to the Celtics and trailing, 2-1, in the Eastern Conference semifinal, this is a problem that Rivers cannot fix. Old dogs, new tricks, etc. This is more job for Doctor Strange, who can turn back time.
With Joel Embiid limited by a knee sprain, Harden should be the Sixers’ best player. He acted like it in their Game 1 win, when he took 30 shots and scored 45 points. Embiid returned for Games 2 and 3, in which Harden too 14 shots apiece — 28 total, two fewer than Game 1 alone. Harden averaged around 14 shots in the regular season, but Embiid was gunning for MVP, and Harden was the facilitator. Embiid cannot be facilitated in such a manner any more. Harden needs to take 20 shots, maybe 25. Rivers has designed the offense to do it. The Beard won’t pull.
» READ MORE: Sixers coach Doc Rivers needs to figure out James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Fast.
It’s surreal. Before the past three days there was no multi-verse in which Harden is anything but a ball-dominant shot hawk on a team built like the Sixers. He says it isn’t a confidence issue, but if his confidence is shot — if he’s scared of getting all his shots blocked — there’s really nothing the Sixers can do. He’s a future Hall of Fame player making $33 million dollars, and they want him to come back next season for almost $36 million, and he’s forced his way out of Houston and Brooklyn, so they’re not going to bench him, or yell at him, or even require him to wear normal pants.
Like insolvent banks, he’s too big to fail, and the only coach he will listen to at this point is the little voice inside his head that also tells him to wear a biblical beard, fly to Vegas on a whim fly to buy Joel Embiid a $100,000 watch, and, with the world at his fingertips, to make his home base Houston. Metaphysically and psychologically, he is lost to us. Is lost to us. Such are the traits and fates of genius.
Fortunately, there are other options.
Bench Tyrese Maxey to start De’Anthony Melton. The Celtics, the best defensive team the past two seasons, are collapsing and forcing Maxey to take more acrobatic shots than even he is accustomed to taking; he’s shooting 37%. Everyone knows Maxey is a defensive liability, but the Celtics also have exposed his lack of a pull up game and his inability to finish through contact. Both of these skills will evolve — he’s only 22 years old — but the Celtics know that, while runners and scoops and wide-open threes might present a mirage of competence against indifferent defenses in the regular season, aren’t the kinds of shots that win playoff games. Maxey has the talent and the work ethic to be a postseason superstar, but he’s not ready for prime time just yet. Melton, an excellent defender and the most consistent Sixer in the playoffs, is.
Play Embiid less. He was utterly ineffective for stretches in Game 3 because he was literally exhausted four times Friday. Even at peak condition, 39 minutes is probably too much for him. He cannot be expected to be that after missing 10 days. He averaged 34 minutes in the regular season, and played at least 39 minutes just three times in non-overtime games this season. You don’t have the time to play Embiid into shape.
Maybe less P.J. Tucker. He’s a versatile defender but there isn’t an obvious matchup for Tucker with Embiid on the floor. He’s looked out of sorts and he’s been out out of position against Boston’s speed and pace, especially in the half-court offense. This would probably mean more Jalen McDaniels, a light and flighty Lamborghini, or Georges Niang, a smooth-shooting dump truck, or pairing backup center Paul Reed with Joel Embiid. Given the inconsistency of “B-Ball Paul,” that combination has the potential of looking like the Keystone Cops.
Stop leaving Al Horford open. Yes, he missed 10 of his 12 threes in the first two games, but he hit five-of-seven in Game 3, and he’s shooting 50% overall. Malcolm Brogdon, who has been the difference in the series, is another issue: he’s a starter in bench clothing, and you can’t expect to shut down a versatile scorer in his prime. But you should be able to defend a player three years beyond his prime like 36-year-old Al Horford.
Again: Leave James Harden alone. He’s 33 years old. He’s been playing basketball in this manner for the last decade. If you’ve ever seen him dress (or speak) you know that, despite being a superb teammate, he’s a stubborn isolationist. Just hope that he becomes more aggressive, more confident, less gun shy. Because you’re not going to coach him out of not taking shots. “Playoff James” has a history of disappearing on springtime evenings. He’ll play as he pleases. It is who he is.