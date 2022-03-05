MIAMI — James Harden will miss Saturday’s 76ers game against the Miami Heat with left hamstring injury recovery, per the team.

The Sixers say this is part of Harden’s injury management program after missing his final four games with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded to the Sixers on Feb. 10 and his first four games with the Sixers leading into the All-Star break. The Sixers’ game against the Heat falls on the second night of a back-to-back after Friday’s home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

There are no other Sixers listed on the injury report besides two-way player Charlie Brown Jr. and rookies Myles Powell and Jaden Springer, who are all currently with the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats. Starting forward Tobias Harris was questionable heading into Friday’s game with a non-COVID illness but was able to play.

The Heat, meanwhile, are listing star point guard Kyle Lowry as out for Saturday’s game for personal reasons, while All-Star Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), starter P.J. Tucker (left knee pain) and reserve wing Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) are all listed as questionable.

Harden has been terrific with the Sixers, averaging 26.8 points on 59.2% shooting, 12 assists and 7.5 rebounds in four games.

Without Harden, Tyrese Maxey is likely to slide back to starting point guard, while Shake Milton or Danny Green could move into the first unit.