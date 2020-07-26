Embiid averaged 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 blocks while playing in just 44 of the Sixers’ 65 games before the NBA shutdown in March. He has missed nine games with a torn radial collateral ligament in his right hand. He was sidelined five more games with a left shoulder sprain. Embiid was out two games because of left knee soreness, two for suspension, and one each for a right ankle/lip laceration, left hip contusion, and upper respiratory illness.