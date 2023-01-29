Joel Embiid unsurprised by All-Star starter snub: ‘I’ll keep being me’

Joel Embiid said he was not surprised when he was left off the list of Eastern Conference All-Star starters.

He added he will continue leaning into his perceived unlikeability — and into putting up massive numbers. Embiid made the most of his first opportunity post-snub, amassing 47 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks in the Sixers’ marquee 126-119 win over the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets and back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokić on Saturday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center.

“I don’t know if it’s because I troll a lot or that I guess I’m an [expletive], but it’s cool,” Embiid said following the game. “I’ll keep being me. … If people don’t like it, that’s their problem.

“Having been a starter the last five years, it is kind of disrespectful. I don’t think anybody has had a better year than me. But like I said, if you focus on the right things, then everything is going to go well for you.”

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant, and the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum are the East’s frontcourt All-Star starters, following a vote by fans, media, and players. This comes despite Embiid leading the NBA leading in scoring (33.8 points per game) while adding 10 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks in his 36 games for the 32-16 Sixers — numbers that put him on the short list of MVP contenders.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers called the voting system “flawed” at practice Friday, saying the best five players should be selected regardless of position. He emphasized that stance following Saturday’s win, with a quip of, “Let’s keep offending Joel by fining him [for a crotch shot celebration against the Nets] and not putting him on the All-Star starters.”

Those votes also come with potential biases — such as when a K-pop music star BamBam’s promotion helped the Golden State Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins become a West starter last season — and lack of taking the assignment seriously. The Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey, for example, acknowledged he votes for teammates and people he knows in the West.

Later Friday afternoon, Jokić and Nuggets coach Michael Malone — unprompted — also expressed surprise in Embiid’s exclusion.

“Kind of strange,” said Malone, adding the “frontcourt” blanket may have hurt Embiid in this scenario. “But all we know he’s an MVP candidate every year he plays, and rightfully so.”

Added Jokić: “I think people try to create bad blood [between us]. There isn’t any. I respect the guy. He probably is the most dominant player, probably, in the league, averaging 30-something every night. To be honest, I was kind of surprised that he didn’t get selected as an All-Star [starter]. He deserves it.”

Embiid is all but guaranteed to be voted as an All-Star reserve by the NBA’s coaches. If the injured Durant is unable to play in the event, Embiid would be a contender to slide into that starting spot. And in between the trolling, Embiid will continue to prove himself through his dominant play.

“I think it’s more of a motivation to go out there and try to win the whole thing,” Embiid said. “I guess that’s the only way I’m probably going to get that respect.”