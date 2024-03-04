Joel Embiid’s injuries are what they are. The Sixers need to be better prepared for them.

There he sat, the greatest center in a generation, a basketball cradled in his arm, an earnest expression on his face, fielding all of the questions he’s faced a hundred times before. Joel Embiid is one of those rare superstars who often comes across as more well-adjusted than those of us hanging on his every word. This was one of those times, a Thursday afternoon at the Sixers’ training complex in Camden where the big man made his first public attempt at putting his latest injury into perspective.

The perspective, more or less, was that there is no perspective — only a desire to play basketball, and an inability to do so. There are rehab sessions, and there are doctor appointments, and there are Sixers games on televisions, and there is a young child who is thrilled to suddenly have his father around, whatever the circumstances. Beyond that, there wasn’t much more to report.

“My son, he’s loving it,” Embiid said with a wistful smile. “I’m not going anywhere, I’m not doing anything. He’s getting too used to it. He doesn’t want me to leave the house anymore.”

It is one of those comments that risks drawing the ire of the work-a-day segment of the fan base. Those motivated to do so could easily infer a casual disregard for the things that really matter. A month ago, the Sixers were looking as good as they ever have, not just the Eastern Conference’s brightest surprise but one of its small handful of legitimate contenders. A tumultuous offseason had left them as an afterthought on opening night, but here they were, at 29-13, on pace for 56 wins, a threshold they had not reached since the Fighting Allen Iversons reached the NBA Finals in 2000-01.

They had a breakout star in Tyrese Maxey, the most, maybe only, legitimate and complementary running mate they had placed alongside Embiid in nearly a decade of trying. They had as deep of a bench as they’d ever had, and enough trade assets to bolster the supporting cast at midseason.

Most of all, they had Embiid.

Advertisement

The big man was following up his MVP campaign with a season that was practically an order of magnitude better: 35.3 points per game, up from 33.1, and, most notably, a career-high 5.7 assists per game, an improvement of nearly 60% over his previous average.

The Sixers had the makings of a plan, and the means to execute it. Swing a three-team trade to bring in Buddy Hield, thereby landing the court-spacer they’ve lacked since JJ Redick left town. Sign Kyle Lowry on a buyout, thereby pairing Maxey with a tough, capable ballhandler and physical defensive presence who has won at every stop in his journey.

» READ MORE: Three big unknowns as the Sixers look to avoid disaster: Lowry, Maxey, and the man in the middle

But then came that game against the Warriors, Embiid hobbling up and down the court, the knee barking, disaster lurking, finally striking with the big man prone on the court and an opponent landing in the exact wrong spot.

There it was. The moment had arrived. A couple of months early, but here nonetheless. Game 4 against the Wizards. Game 3 against the Nets.

“This is a tough one,” Embiid said.

Not long after the surgery, Embiid was talking to Sixers coach Nick Nurse about the opportunity they’d lost. He watched Hield, he watched Lowry, he watched all of them operating alongside Maxey. He did what all of us have done. He pictured himself there.

“I was like, ‘Man, I’m sorry, I wish I was playing,’” Embiid said.

Nurse laughed when asked about the interaction.

“I agree,” he said.

I’m sorry. Those two words are worth some thought. They are sad, in a way. The thing you need to understand about Embiid is that he understands the stakes every time he is on the sideline. He has seen it firsthand since his first full season in the NBA. Whenever he is on the court, the Sixers are a team that opponents must reckon with. Maybe not an instant contender, but a team that has already done all of the heavy lifting. The irony, the tragedy of the Process is that it yielded the one thing it was designed to yield: a generational superstar, the kind of player who can’t be built or developed or manufactured via culture. All that was left was to fill in the rest.

Seven years later, the Sixers are largely where they started. It is Embiid, or it is a fight for the eight seed. After Sunday’s 120-116 win over the Mavericks, they are 6-8 since Embiid went down for good. The optimism about Embiid’s return is a good thing. As long as he is on the court, they have a chance. And it sounds like he has a better chance than not of being there.

Yet even if and when Embiid returns, he will be shouldering a disproportionate load. The Sixers are still at a point where they need him to carry everything on both sides of the court. The personnel failures need no recounting. Trading up to draft Markelle Fultz, trading away Mikal Bridges, choosing Ben Simmons over Jimmy Butler. Embiid is two weeks away from his 30th birthday. Whatever happens this season, the summer may be their last shot.

The focus is on Embiid, on another injury, another season derailed. It should be on the organization. As singular a star as he is, they need to find a way to build a supporting cast that is not inordinately dependent upon him. A team that can still compete when he is not there. A team that does not force him to answer for the weight of his absence.