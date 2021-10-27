NEW YORK — The Knicks discovered their offensive firepower in the second quarter. The 76ers, meanwhile, stayed ice cold.

That period was the downfall for the Sixers, who lost, 112-99, Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in by far their worst performance of the early season. New York’s victory snapped a 15-game losing skid to the Sixers.

The Knicks outscored the Sixers 39-16 in the decisive second quarter that they rode to victory, paced by a blistering 5-of-7 mark from three-point distance during that frame. The Sixers 0-for-5 from beyond the arc in the period.

Sixers stars Joel Embiid (14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) and Tobias Harris (23 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists) combined to shoot 5-of-16 from the floor in the first half before Harris went 4-of-6 in the third quarter. As a team, the Sixers shot 43.9% from the floor and 29.3% from long range, and trailed by as many as 27 points

The Sixers are now 2-2, with two wins against inferior opponents and two losses to teams expected to be in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Sixers return to the Wells Fargo Center for a four-game homestand, beginning Thursday against Detroit.

Clunky start

Neither team shot well from the floor in the first quarter, with the Sixers going 8-of-22 and the Knicks going 7-of-22. The Sixers built a six-point lead in the frame by generating free-throw attempts (8-of-9) and taking care of the ball (one turnover).

Those Philly positives dissipated in the second quarter. The Sixers turned the ball over eight times in the period, leading to 11 Knicks points. They shot only three free throws. And while the Knicks snapped out of their offensive slump, the Sixers never found such rhythm.

The Knicks closed the second quarter on a 20-6 run to turn a competitive contest into a blowout. Immanuel Quickley got the onslaught started — and ignited the home crowd — when he put on a move that sent former college teammate Tyrese Maxey to the floor before burying a three-pointer.

Rotation tightens

After playing a 10-man rotation in each of the first three games, second-year guard Isaiah Joe was largely the odd man out Tuesday. Maxey and Seth Curry both got first-quarter breaks but returned later in the frame, while Furkan Korkmaz also manned backcourt minutes. Joe eventually entered in the third quarter’s final minute, when the game was out of hand.

Coach Doc Rivers had typically started the second and fourth quarters with an all-bench unit. Tuesday, Maxey was on the floor with Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, Georges Niang and Andre Drummond.

After a terrific preseason, Joe has missed all seven of his shots (including an 0-for-5 mark from three-point range) in his first four regular-season games.

Andre Drummond, who returned from a one-game absence due to a sprained ankle, was the most productive bench player, finishing with 6 points and 9 rebounds but committing 2 turnovers. Korkmaz missed his first five shots and finished with 9 points, Thybulle added 6 and Niang had 13 points.

‘Where’s Ben Simmons?’

The Sixers have played three of their first games on the road. But after subdued atmospheres in New Orleans and Oklahoma City, the Garden was revved up.

During the second quarter, an upper-deck section started a “Where’s Ben Simmons?” chant that began to spread throughout the arena and could be heard on the TNT broadcast.

A similar (but less boisterous) chant began during last week’s opener at New Orleans, along with a “We want Ben!” chant.