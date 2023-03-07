Skip to content
Sixers two-way player Mac McClung wins NBA G League player of the week

This comes after the standout won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City.

Mac McClung (center) of the Delaware Blue Coats drives up court against Stanley Umude of the Motor City Cruise in a G League game on on Feb. 22, 2023 at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington.Read moreCharles Fox / Staff Photographer

MINNEAPOLIS —  Mac McClung keeps racking up awards.

The 76ers two-way player is the NBA G League player of the week. McClung averaged 28.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals to lead the Delaware Blue Coats to a 3-0 record in games played between Feb. 27 and Sunday. McClung shot 61.9% from beyond the three-point line while making 4.3 per game.

All this comes after the standout won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 18 in Salt Lake City. He became the first Sixer to win the contest.

McClung, who has yet to play for the Sixers, signed his two-day contract with the Sixers on Feb. 14. The 24-year-old was last season’s G League rookie of the year.

