The Sixers are signing Mac McClung to a two-way contract and waiving Julian Champagnie

Mac McClung is getting another chance to play in the NBA.

The 76ers have signed the high-flying guard to a two-way contract. The team waived two-way player Julian Champagnie to make room for McClung.

McClung is already a standout on the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. He’s averaging 19.1 points, 4.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.8 steal in 18 games in Delaware.

Before receiving his two-way deal, McClung was on pace to become the first G League player to participate in the NBA slam dunk contest. He was among the participants selected to compete in the event Saturday night at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

McClung has played in two NBA games, with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls. He finished with two points in 2 minutes, 33 seconds in the Bulls’ 131-117 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 29, 2021, while on a 10-day contract. He had six points in 21:50 as a two-way player when the Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets, 146-141, on April 10.

Champagnie averaged 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 18 games with the Blue Coats. The undrafted rookie forward averaged two points in his three appearances with the Sixers.

McClung, 24, started his college career at Georgetown before transferring to Texas Tech. He was not selected in the 2021 draft.