Matisse Thybulle, an NBA trade deadline fixture, could be playing his final game with the Sixers

BOSTON — Could Wednesday’s contest against the Boston Celtics be Matisse Thybulle’s last game as a member of the 76ers?

There’s a belief that the shooting guard will be moved before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline as the team positions itself to win this season’s NBA title. The Sixers (34-18), who are third in the Eastern Conference, could replace him with a suitable backup center to help push the squad to a deep postseason run.

Multiple sources insist Utah Jazz post player Jarred Vanderbilt is a leading target in the Sixers’ quest to fortify frontcourt depth behind All-Star center Joel Embiid. The 6-foot-9 Vanderbilt is a power forward but has the ability to defend all three frontcourt positions. The Sixers are also in the market for a wing, so Vanderbilt could check two boxes for them.

However, Utah wants a first-round pick in exchange for the fifth-year veteran.

While his value has dropped recently, Thybulle remains the best asset with which the Sixers are willing to part ways. And based on his role, there’s no guarantee he’ll get postseason minutes for the Sixers.

In that scenario, the Sixers would benefit from trading the two-time, second team All-Defensive selection to a Western Conference team in need of a lockdown defender.

But, if this is his last game as a Sixer, it would be ironic for it to come against the Celtics.

After his senior season at the University of Washington, the Sixers promised Thybulle they would select him in the 2019 NBA draft. As a result, he shut down his predraft workouts and didn’t attend the NBA combine.

Receiving intel that Thybulle was the Sixers’ target, Boston selected him with the 20th pick. That forced the Sixers to send the Celtics the Nos. 24 and 33 picks in exchange for Thybulle. So his Sixers career could end against the team that benefitted from its beginning.

Thybulle’s fate aside, this is the Sixers’ biggest barometer game of the season.

Boston has the NBA’s best record at 38-16. The defending conference champion has won three of its last four games and 12 of 16, dating back to Jan. 5.

Jayson Tatum, who was voted an All-Star starter over Embiid, is averaging 31.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists over that stretch. The forward is also fourth in the NBA in scoring for the season at 30.9.

Wednesday’s contest will provide the Sixers an opportunity to see how much they have improved since the teams met in the season opener, a 126-117 Celtics victory in Beantown.

“Then you look at the team,” coach Doc Rivers said. “Boston is a team that we’ll have three more times counting [Wednesday], and then hopefully in the playoffs. So there’s a chance that we have Boston 10 more times this year. So, yeah, you look at everything.”

The Sixers committed 14 turnovers against the Celtics on Oct. 18 when James Harden (35 points), Embiid (26 points and 15 rebounds), Tyrese Maxey (21 points), and Tobias Harris (18 points) combined to score 100 of their team’s points. But outside of the Big Four, the team combined to produce 17 points on 7-for-18 shooting (38.8%).

And the Sixers struggled to make stops. The Celtics shot 56.1% from the field, including 57.9% after intermission.

“I don’t think we played well, personally,” Rivers said. “It was a one-point game. I thought [Malcolm] Brogdon was the single most important player in the game for them.

“But just our execution, and our pace was horrible back then. So I’d be interested to see where it’s at now.”

Brogdon scored 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting along with having four assists and two steals as the backup point guard.

Tatum and All-Star guard Jaylen Brown both scored 35 points to pace the Celtics.

De’Anthony Melton knows the Sixers must rely on team defense to guard the standout duo.

“Those guys are so good,” Melton said. “Just the way they score on all three levels, we are going to need all of it. We can’t be getting blown by and at the same time, we are going to need rim protection.”

But rim protection and rebounding have been weaknessesfor the Sixers. They rank 28th in the league in rebounding at 40.7 per game. They also lose a lot of rim protection whenever Embiid is out of the game. Opponents are converting around 70% of their shot at the rim when backup center Montrezl Harrell plays.

Part of the problem is reserve centers Harrell (6-7) and Paul Reed (6-9) are undersized and a better fit in the power forward/center model.

Along with Vanderbilt, the Sixers have expressed interest in former Sixer and current Pistons reserve center Nerlens Noel. Chicago Bulls reserve center Andre Drummond, another former Sixer, could also be an option if the asking price is right.

Determined to contend for a title, the Sixers are expected to keep their core group intact. But Thybulle, no longer viewed as an essential player, could be moved for a decent package.

The Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks are among the interested teams. The Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and Portland Trail Blazers also could view Thybulle as a good addition.

However, multiple league sources said Thybulle’s lack of consistent offensive production and playing time has lowered his trade value. As a result, Sixers president of basketball operation Daryl Morey could wait until moments before Thursday’s deadline to see if offers increase.

The team could package Thybulle with Furkan Korkmaz, who has requested a trade. If not, they could still add a backup center or wing player in the buyout market. The Sixers have an open roster spot, and there should be a couple of suitable players available to sign.

The big question is: Will we see Thybulle in a Sixers uniform after Wednesday?