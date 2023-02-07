Trade candidates, expiring contracts and players to watch as Sixers approach deadline day

The 76ers don’t figure to be big players at the NBA trade deadline. But if they do seek an upgrade before Thursday afternoon, what would they have to offer? We take a look at which players are most likely to be moved.

Sixers floated as trade candidates

Matisse Thybulle: The Sixers forward has predictably been the player recently surrounded by the most trade chatter, with the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors reportedly expressing interest.

He remains an intriguing young player because of his status as a two-time NBA All-Defensive team selection and athleticism. Thybulle’s rotation minutes, however, have been spotty at times this season — he has played more than 20 minutes in only 10 of his 48 appearances — and his outside shooting remains an uncertainty (32.8% on a career-low 1.3 attempts per game). He will be a restricted free agent this summer, after he and the Sixers did not come to an agreement on an extension this past offseason.

Tobias Harris: There has been less outside speculation than in previous seasons about Harris, who was such a steadying force while the Sixers navigated injuries and illnesses to Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Yet any big-swing move would almost certainly feature Harris as the centerpiece, given his hefty $37.6 million salary, willingness to adapt to the personnel around him and overall production.

Harris entered Monday averaging 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 38.1% on 4.7 three-point attempts per game. His contract, however, might be easier to move this summer or next season, when it becomes an expiring deal.

Expiring contracts

These contracts are often considered to be more tradeable — especially to make salaries match in bigger deals — because they would come off their new team’s books at the end of the season.

Shake Milton ($2 million): Reserve combo guard who averaged 20.6 points on 54.3% shooting, 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds in nine games as a starter when Harden and Maxey were injured — and has remained a spark plug since his return to a bench role.

Georges Niang ($3.5 million): Important reserve because of his 41.5% three-point shooting and fiery, likable presence on and off the court. After carving out an NBA role with the Utah Jazz, he has had the most productive seasons of his career with the Sixers.

Paul Reed ($1.8 million): Third-year big man who has tantalizing potential because of his rebounding and defensive versatility, but who, at times, has lacked consistency and trust from coach Doc Rivers. He will be a restricted free agent this summer.

(Note: Harden, House and Harrell have player options for 2023-24 in their contracts)

Other players to watch

Furkan Korkmaz ($5 million salary this season): Reserve swingman who is under contract through the 2023-24 season but has officially requested a trade, sources told The Inquirer. He is not part of the rotation when the Sixers are healthy. Though outside shooting is his most valuable asset, he has gone 34.3% from long range this season after making just 28.9% of his attempts while dealing with a mysterious nerve injury in 2021-22. If the Sixers simply want to shed salary to get under the luxury tax threshold, Korkmaz is the most likely player to be moved.

Jaden Springer ($2.1 million salary this season): A 2021 first-round draft pick who has not yet received any meaningful NBA playing time. Though teammates and coaches praise his defensive tenacity, the 20-year-old is not polished enough to get regular minutes on the win-now Sixers. He could, however, be a more immediate fit on a rebuilding team.

Danuel House Jr. ($4.1 million salary this season): A physical wing who has fallen out of the Sixers’ rotation after signing as a free agent during the offseason. He is shooting 34.3% on two three-point attempts per game in 35 appearances. He is a former teammate of Harden and Tucker in Houston, and revived his career with the Utah Jazz last season.

Draft capital

Simply put, the Sixers don’t have much to offer here.

They do not have a first-round draft pick this summer, after the Brooklyn Nets deferred the asset acquired in the Simmons-Harden deal — which they could have taken last June — to 2023.

The Sixers do currently hold their first-round selections in 2024 and 2026, but they cannot be traded because of a rule that prohibits teams from not having a first-round pick in back-to-back drafts. Their 2025 first-rounder will go to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it falls outside the top 6, while their (likely) 2027 first-round selection will go to the Nets if it is lower than eighth.

The Sixers also lost their second-round selections for this summer and in 2024 as punishment for violating the league’s tampering rules in their free-agency pursuits of Tucker and House. The Sixers will receive a 2023 second-round pick from either the Nets, Charlotte Hornets or Atlanta Hawks.