KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Mike Scott will miss Saturday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers with right-knee soreness.
“All I know is he woke up and it was sore, and I listen to the people that advise me,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said before the contest at the VISA Athletic Center in the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon (neck injury) joined the list of Pacers who will not play. He had been listed as questionable.
“He got hurt in the game on Tuesday (against San Antonio) and went to the basket and one of the players fell on his neck and has been stiff the last two days, and tried to do running and can’t turn his neck,” Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. “We hope it will calm down in the next day or two and will be ready for our next game.”
The Pacers are missing two other starters, Jeremy Lamb, out for the season with a torn left ACL, and All-Star Domantas Sabonis, out with left foot plantar fasciitis.
Victor Oladipo, who originally said he wouldn’t be playing in the NBA’s restart, had a change of heart. He played in all three scrimmages and McMillan announced pre-game Oladipo would be in the lineup.
Scott averaged 5.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 17.8 minutes in 63 games (10 starts) before the NBA shutdown in March.
The Sixers acquired Scott, Tobias Harris, and Boban Marjanovic in a February 2019 trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. He signed a two-year, $9.8 million contract to remain with the Sixers in July.