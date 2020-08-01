Few people have had such a whirlwind journey to the NBA’s restart than Malcolm Brogdon, the Indiana Pacers point guard who will face the 76ers during the opening regular season seeding game for both teams 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Brogdon injured his hip and missed the last three games leading up to the NBA’s stoppage on March 11. He then became had a prominent role protesting social injustice in his hometown of Atlanta.
On June 24, it was announced that he contracted COVID-19.
And now he is recovered and ready to guide the Pacers offense against the Sixers, as both teams enter the game with identical 39-26 records.
During practices at Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee, Fla., Brogdon has been wearing a mask.
“It is something I did for my conditioning and just to be considerate of the guys just in case guys are worried about me previously contracting the virus,” Brogdon said in an earlier Zoom call during training camp. “Just wearing it to be cautious and make guys feel comfortable.”
Brogdon feels fortunate to be back on the court
“I had mild symptoms,” he said. “I had a fever had a headache, there are people that have come down with the virus and had it way worse than I did so I am very fortunate very blessed I got over the virus and feel great and back to 100 percent.”
Brogdon was part of peaceful protests in his hometown of Atlanta following the death of George Floyd.
Among the messages he delivered to the crowd was, “I got a grandfather (John Hurst Adams) who marched next to Dr. King in the 60′s, he would be proud to see us all here. We got to keep pushing forward.”
Brogdon also wrote a guest column for USA Today titled: “When protests fade, here’s what we must focus on as Americans.” In an earlier Zoom interview, he expanded on the importance of his message.
“Everything that is going on is to make the country better, is for people to see the humanity in the Black community and Black people specifically,” Brogdon said. “To stop discrimination, stop all racial profiling, stop all these things going on and to actually change the system.”
Brogdon, 27, played his first three seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. He beat out the Sixers’ Mario Saric and Joel Embiid to win the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year award.
Last summer, he was acquired by Indiana in a sign-and-trade deal with the Bucks.
In 49 games this season for the Pacers, Brogdon, who is also an excellent defensive player, has averaged 16.3 points and 7.1 assists. During the three games against the Sixers, of which the Pacers have won two, Brogdon has averaged 16.3 points and 5.7 assists.
It’s been quite a journey to get to this point for Brogdon, who began his season Oct. 4 in the first of two preseason games against the Sacramento Kings in India.
“For sure,” he said about the unusual season. “Taking that international game in the beginning of the season for me, playing on a new team, adjusting to everybody, having a few injuries pop up and then having the season canceled and having to restart in the bubble, I don’t think there will ever be another season like this. Hopefully not, but this season has definitely been a lot.”
Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, who originally said he would not play during the NBA’s restart, has been with the team and apparently has a change of heart. He has played in all three scrimmages averaging 11.3 points and 6.0 rebounds.
So will he definitely play against the Sixers?
“We will let you know about Victor come Saturday,” coach Nate McMillan said Thursday night after practice in a Zoom call.