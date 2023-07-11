Center Mo Bamba is glad to join the Sixers and his mentor, Joel Embiid

The 76ers view Mo Bamba as the quality reserve big man they need.

The Los Angeles Lakers viewed the former Westtown School standout the same way last season in the wake of trading backup center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets.

Bamba is a 7-footer who has grown into becoming a solid three-point shooter, having made 39.8% from beyond the arc last season with the Orlando Magic before the trade to Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old has a 7-foot-10 wingspan. He’s a premier shot blocker. And he entered the NBA with lofty expectations when the Magic selected him sixth overall out of Texas in the 2018 draft.

Yet, he’s on this third team in six months after the Lakers waived him on June 29. They released Bamba in order to avoid paying him $10.3 million for next season that would have become guaranteed after that date.

Now, he’s on a one-year, league-minimum $2.3 million deal.

While he’s a talented player who adds a much-needed towering presence off the Sixers bench, Bamba’s love for the game has been questioned. His work ethic was also criticized in Los Angeles.

“I would say the biggest misconception about me as a basketball player is probably my love for the game,” Bamba said. “I think that’s the biggest misconception for a lot of youngsters playing in the league. Basketball is — I don’t speak for everyone, but the guys I’ve become good friends with — we are all dialed in. And we all really love the game.”

The Harlem, N.Y. native should have plenty of opportunities to prove his love for the game in what will be sort of a homecoming.

He participated in the 2017 McDonald’s All American Game and the Nike Hoops Summit as a Westtown senior. He was regarded as the nation’s No. 2 player in the Class of 2018 by the Scout and Rivals websites. ESPN ranked him third. All three recruiting sites listed him as the top center.

Bamba was a second-team All-Big 12 selection during his lone season with the Longhorns. He was named to the Big 12 all-defensive team and all-newcomer team while averaging 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks.

He announced his intentions to forgo his final three seasons of collegiate eligibility and declare for the NBA draft following Texas’ first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Nevada.

New teammate and close friend Joel Embiid mentored him through his draft process and during his time in Orlando. Embiid was also one of the main reasons Bamba took the one-year deal to play with Sixers.

So as expected, the league MVP was the first person Bamba called after signing his deal. Patrick Beverley was the second person he reached out to.

“I know his work ethic,” Bamba said of Beverley. “I know his drive. I know how much he puts into the game. And that’s something I admire.

“One thing I told him is, ‘You are one of the guys I really wanted to play with, to share the court with.’ And I think there’s a lot I can learn from him. ... It’s going to be really interesting to get out there and not only compete with him in practice, but to play with him finally.”

Bamba comes to Philly with career averages of 7.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 275 games — including 82 starts — in five seasons.

Bamba averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 266 games with 81 starts in Orlando. As a Laker, he averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 9.8 minutes in nine games, with one start.

His playing time with Los Angeles was limited because of a sprained left ankle. He appeared in just three of the team’s 16 playoff games.

“The next step for me is just consistency,” Bamba said. “Barring any injuries, just being out there and, you know, doing what I do best, protecting the rim, touching the floor and being so much more of a lob threat.

“I’m really looking forward to playing with the group of guys that we’ve got here. But I think consistency in all things I do out there on the floor is the biggest thing for me.”

