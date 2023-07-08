Sixers grouped with Cavaliers, Hawks, Pacers and Pistons for NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament

The 76ers received a favorable draw in the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

They’re in the Eastern Conference’s East Group 1 along with the Cavaliers, Hawks, Pacers, and Pistons. All 30 NBA teams were randomly drawn into six groups of five within their conference based on last season’s win-loss records.

The Sixers (54-28) finished last season with the conference’s third-best record. The Cavs (51-31) are the only other pool team coming off a winning season. The Hawks were 41-41, while the Pacers finished 35-47. The Pistons (17-65) had the league’s worst record.

The tourney will tip-off on Nov. 3 in team markets and culminate in Las Vegas in early December. The semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 7 and the championship game is set for two days later.

The two-month tournament will consist of group play and knockout rounds, similar to soccer’s popular World Cup competition.

In group play, each team will play four designated group games. It will be one against each group opponent with two games at home and two on the road. The games will be played very Tuesday and Friday from Nov. 3 to 28 on what will be called Tournament Nights.

The winners of the six groups and two wild-card teams will advance to the single-elimination knockout round.

The quarterfinals will be played in market on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 before the tourney heads to Vegas for the final four. The teams that advance to the knockout round will compete for a prize pool and the NBA Cup, the In-Season Tournament trophy.

The championship winners will receive $500,000 each. Players on the second-place team will receive $200,000. Players on the losing teams in the semifinals will make $100,000, while quarterfinal losers will make $50,000.

The 67 combined games through both stages will count in the regular-season standings except for the final. All the team will still play 82 regular-season games, which includes the group play and knockout rounds.

The Bucks, Knicks, Heat, Wizards, and Hornets will comprise East Group B. Meanwhile, East Group C will consist of the Celtics, Nets, Raptors, Bulls, and Magic.

In the Western Conference, West Group A will be the Grizzlies, Suns, Lakers, Jazz, and Trail Blazers. West Group B will consist of the Nuggets, Clippers, Pelicans, Mavericks, and Rockets. And West Group C will be the Kings, Warriors, Timberwolves, Thunder, and Spurs.