All signs point toward the 76ers having their key players available for Monday night’s much-anticipated game against the Denver Nuggets.

Reserve swingman Danny Green is listed as probable for the contest at the Wells Fargo Center with a left finger laceration. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid and James Harden were absent from the team’s 12:30 p.m. injury report. This comes after Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Saturday that he has plans to rest the two All-Stars at times during the remaining [16] games of the season.

Denver’s Aaron Gordon (right foot soreness) and Zeke Nnaji (bilateral knee soreness) are questionable while teammates Jamal Murray (left knee recovery), Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery) and Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery) remain sidelined.

Green had missed the previous two games after suffering the injury on March 7 against the Chicago Bulls.

The 13th-year veteran is averaging 6.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 22.3 minutes in 46 games with 25 starts this season. Green, 34, provides veteran leadership and is the team’s second-best perimeter defender.

Meanwhile, Embiid is the league’s leading scorer at 29.7 points per game. He’s eighth in the league in rebounds at 11.3 and 10th in blocks at 1.4. Embiid is coming off a 35-point, 16-rebound, seven-assist and two-block effort in Sunday night’s overtime road win over the Orlando Magic.

Monday’s matchup will feature Embiid and Denver’s Nikola Jokic, the MVP frontrunners. Jokic is ninth in scoring (26.1), second in rebounds (13.8) and seventh in assists (8.1).

Embiid and Jokic have only had five head-to-head meetings, with the last one coming on Dec. 10, 2019. The Sixers are 4-1 in those games.

Meanwhile, Harden is averaging 22.5 points and 10.2 assists, which is second in the league, in 51 combined games with the Sixers and Brooklyn Nets. In seven games as a Sixer, he’s averaged 22.9 points and 10.4 assists.

However, the 32-year-old has struggled through his last two games, shooting 8-for-36 shooting from the field.