Sixers dominate Minnesota Timberwolves to complete 4-1 road trip

MINNEAPOLIS — Joel Embiid was the first 76er to greet Tyrese Maxey as he walked back to the bench after hitting pull-up three-pointer early in the fourth quarter, as if the All-Star big man knew Maxey’s flurry meant he could rest for the remainder of the night.

Embiid had already propelled the Sixers to a comfortable lead against the Timberwolves by racking up 39 points, seven rebounds and four assists. But Maxey finished the job with his shot-making, which quelled any hope of a Minnesota rally in a 117-94 Sixers victory Tuesday night at the Target Center to wrap a grueling road trip in dominant fashion.

The Sixers (43-22) went 4-1 during their first trip of a travel-heavy March, playing five games away from home in seven nights including two back-to-backs. They also topped the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, but fell to the Dallas Mavericks.

They outscored Minnesota 34-18 in the second quarter to build a 13-point halftime lead. That advantage grew to 70-50 when Embiid scored 12 consecutive points to begin the third quarter — and celebrated by holding an exaggerated follow-through after one three-point make as Timberwolves coach Chris Finch called timeout.

Minnesota forced Sixers coach Doc Rivers to call timeout at the 10:49 mark of the final period, when a Naz Reid layup cut their lead to 87-72. But then Maxey, who finished with 27 points, four rebounds and five assists, drew a foul on a drive and hit the free throws. Then, he buried a step-back three-pointer. Then found Georges Niang for a corner three. Then hit another shot beyond the arc to extend that advantage to 98-74.

Tobias Harris added 10 points, a season-high 14 rebounds, four assists and four steals in his return from a one-game absence with a calf bruise. Anthony Edwards scored 32 points for Minnesota, but no other Timberwolves player totaled more than 13 on a night they shot 39.5% from the floor.

The Sixers will next play two consecutive home games against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday and the Washington Wizards on Sunday.

Embiid vs. Gobert

Tuesday’s outing matched a supremely skilled big man in Embiid against the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. And Embiid steadily surged into his latest dominant performance, while Gobert finished with six points on 2-of-6 shooting (0-for-4 after the first five minutes), nine rebounds and one block.

That individual showdown surfaced early, when, after Gobert scored inside, Embiid hit a jumper over him on consecutive possessions. Embiid made four of his first five shots, while Gober totaled six points, five rebounds and two assists during the opening frame.

But Embiid caught fire in the second quarter, sinking a jumper out of a timeout over Gobert and hitting two three-pointers including a deep step-back with 7.1 seconds remaining before the half. He suffered a brief health scare, getting his foot or ankle caught in the paint after Edwards scored over him just before the buzzer, but stayed in the game to unleash his third-quarter outburst.

After the Timberwolves cut the Sixers’ lead to 13 late in the third, Embiid answered with a spinning finish through contact. Later, he hit a pull-up jumper and sank a technical free throw to give the Sixers largest lead, at 87-65.

Harden out, Maxey and Milton in

With Harden sitting out with foot soreness, Maxey and Shake Milton became the Sixers’ primary offense-initiators.

Maxey started 3-of-7 from the floor, but put his burst to the bucket on display during the second quarter, sank a three-pointer that put the Sixers up 20 in the third quarter and then went on his charge in the final frame.

Milton, meanwhile, provided some scoring punch with two finishes at the rim early in the second while running a second unit also featuring Jalen McDaniels, Danuel House Jr., Georges Niang and Paul Reed.

An element missing from the Sixers’ offense however, was the playmaking Harden provides — especially the night after he amassed 20 assists against the Pacers. Maxey and Melton combined for 10 assists. Embiid and Harris, meanwhile, had four assists apiece.

McDaniels brothers meet again

McDaniels downplayed the latest matchup against brother Jaden, a starter for the Timberwolves, noting that they rarely share the floor when their teams face off.

That was the case Tuesday. With Harris and P.J. Tucker both back from injury, Jalen returned to his reserve role with the Sixers and finished with five points. Jaden, meanwhile, had three points on 1-of-6 shooting, three rebounds and three blocks.

