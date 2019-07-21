Brown did not take part in the press conference last week and he has declared himself on Full Media Blackout until the team reconvenes in September. But a league source familiar with the conversation between Brown and Harris confirmed that, in their meeting last month, Brown admitted to Harris that Harris could have been the team’s first option more often; that it didn’t have to be cold-blooded Jimmy Butler all the time. The discussion was amicable, as they were during the season. Then or now Harris made no demands and there was never an ultimatum. But, on June 30, Brown clearly knew what Harris wanted to hear.