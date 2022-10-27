TORONTO — At times, it was as if the Toronto Raptors were playing five-on-zero.

The Raptors excelled in transition and made their share of wide-open three-pointers in Wednesday’s 119-109 victory over the 76ers at Scotiabank Arena.

Too small and too show, the Sixers were unable to stop Toronto (3-2) from getting any shot it wanted. All that led to Philly dropping to 1-4 on the season. It also marked the Sixers’ 17th loss in their last 18 regular-season game here in Toronto.

The Raptors shot 54.8%, including going 43.2% on three-pointers. Their sharpshooting combined with the Sixers’ lack of defense overshadowed a solid shooting night by Philly. The Sixers shot 51.3%, including going 16-for-34 on threes.

» READ MORE: Overreaction or appropriate panic? Assessing story lines from the Sixers’ disappointing start

The Raptors (3-2) were paced by Gary Trent Jr. and Pascal Siakam.

Trent had 27 points on 11 of 16 shooting, including going 5 of 10 on three-pointers. Siakam finished with 20 points and career-high 13 assists. The post player also made 4 of 8 three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid scored 31 points apiece for the Sixers. This marked Embiid’s second straight 30-plus-point performance. The Sixers All-Star center had 40 against the Indiana Pacers two days ago.

Three-pointers

The Raptors started the game by making their first three three-pointers on wide-open attempts to set the tempo. They went on to make 7 of 12 in the opening quarter before cooling off and making just 2 of 10 in the second. The Raptors found their groove again in the third quarter by making 4 of 8.

Little help for Big Three and De’Anthony Melton

Tyrese Maxey, Embiid, James Harden and reserve De’Anthony Melton combined to score 92 of the Sixers’ points. Meanwhile, the Sixers’ other starters — P.J. Tucker (eight) and Tobias Harris (three) — combined for 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting. Harris didn’t score his points until 4 minutes, 57 seconds left in the third quarter.

Paul Reed sighting

The Sixers had their normal rotation of Montrezl Harrell, De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr., and George Niang off the bench in the first half. However, reserve center Paul Reed entered the game in place of Harrell with 2:56 left in the third quarter.

His stint was brief. Embiid returned to the game at the start of the fourth quarter.

Ujiri fined

The NBA announced before the game that Raptors president Masai Ujiri has been fined $35,000 for approaching the scorer’s table and directing inappropriate remark toward a game official. His actions occurred in Toronto’s 112-109 loss to the Miami Heat Saturday night at FTX Arena.

Up Next

The Sixers will remain in Toronto and face the Raptors in the second game of a two-game series at 7:30 p.m.