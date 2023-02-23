Sixers fan favorite Tyrese Maxey set to launch new podcast ‘Maxey on the Mic’ in March

Tyrese Maxey embodies the expression “more than an athlete.”

The 76ers guard’s charity work in Philadelphia and in the Dallas area has been second to none over the last couple of seasons. And despite his popularity, Maxey is still that lovable “yes sir, no, sir,” person, who just happens to be an elite basketball player from Garland, Texas.

He’ll move that needle a step further through the launch of his new podcast.

The new weekly podcast series “Maxey on the Mic” will launch on March 2 in partnership with iHeartMedia and the NBA. The podcast will be available on the iHeartRadio app, Apple podcasts or wherever you go to get your podcasts.

The 23-year-old will give listeners a look inside the life of an NBA player. He’ll also share stories and insight from his guests, including Sixers teammates. This is the first podcast hosted by an active NBA player in season featured on the iHeart/NBA Podcast Network.

“I’m someone that likes to communicate, like to talk,” Maxey said, “and I wanted it to be very authentic. The people that I have on there, I don’t want it to be a sit-down interview. I want it to be somewhere you can go out and express yourself and talk about whatever you want to talk about.”

Maxey also feels this the perfect time to launch the podcast.

Listeners will get inside look of the final stretch of the Sixers season. The last 25 games will be be grueling, with the 12 of their 17 games in March on the road. Despite that, the Eastern Conference third-place team expects to make a strong postseason push.

Maxey chose the name “Maxey on the Mic” from various options. It stuck with him because it incorporates his last name and spells out what he’ll do.

“I’m going to be talking on the mic,” he said. “I’m someone, like I said, who likes to talk, likes to build relations, and likes to build friendships. And I think it will be fun.”

But this podcast will do much more than give listeners a behind-the-scenes look as his life as basketball player. They will get a glimpse of Maxey as a person. The idea is for basketball fans to relate to Maxey, who views himself as just a regular person who happens to be an NBA player.

“That’s very true,” he said. “I feel like I pride myself on being a good human being before I pride myself at being good at basketball. So I want to go out here and talk to people and hear what they’ve got to say. Let then have a voice and myself as well, create a voice about something that a lot of people would like to hear.”

So surely Maxey can share who his first guess is going to be, right?

“I cannot do that,” he said. “I cannot share who my first guest will be. I will tell you this: I think it will be exciting. I think the city of Philadelphia will like some of the people I had in mind and some of the ideas that I have in mind.”