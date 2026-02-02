The following is a list of players who began their NBA careers with 1,500 minutes, 650 points, 225 rebounds, 175 assists and a .534 true shooting percentage in their first 43 games.

Oscar Robertson Larry Bird Magic Johnson Michael Jordan Chris Paul VJ Edgecombe

Advertisement

This shouldn’t need to be said, but the Sixers aren’t going to trade V.J. Edgecombe for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Nor should they. Which also shouldn’t need to be said.

Just in case, let’s say it again.

No Edgecombe for Giannis. No Edgecombe for anyone. No Edgecombe at the trade deadline. No Edgecombe in the offseason.

No Edgecombe, know peace.

» READ MORE: Paul George’s 25-game suspension is just the latest example of the Sixers’ bad karma from The Process

The conversation is worth having just to make sure we’re all on the same page. It isn’t every day that a superstar the caliber of Giannis hits the trade market. Even less often are the Sixers identified as a team that “intrigues” said superstar, as they were in a report by the Stein Line over the weekend. Giannis is smart to fancy the idea of teaming up with Tyrese Maxey, who has exploded into the realm of legitimate superstars this season. The Sixers would be foolish not to find out what it would take to land the perennial MVP candidate.

Draft picks, Jared McCain, maybe even Joel Embiid? Sure, let’s talk.

Edgecombe?

Nope. Click.

To be clear, this isn’t about Giannis. He’s in the midst of the most efficient season of his career, by virtually every measure. His .666 effective field goal percentage is 70 points higher than his career average and 46 points higher than his mark last season. While he largely abandoned his three-point shot after connecting on just 28.3% of his attempts from 2022-24, he already has more makes than he did all last season. His career-best .395 shooting clip from deep comes with a giant asterisk: a mere 38 attempts in 30 games. But, hey, making is better than missing. Giannis still does all of the stuff that has made him a top-five MVP finisher for a remarkable seven straight seasons. Rebounds, assists, steals — all of his numbers are at or above his five-year averages on a per possession basis. His 46.8 points per 100 possessions would be the highest of his career.

» READ MORE: Paul George’s suspension brings back belief that he was a bad signing for the Sixers. Here’s why.

This is purely about Edgecombe. To understand his immense present and future value, you have to watch him on the court. It’s incredibly rare for a 20-year-old rookie to average 35.6 minutes per night for a team that is six games over .500 and has a legitimate chance to make a playoff run. It’s even rarer for said rookie to do it with the maturity and grace that Edgecombe exhibits at both ends of the court. And it’s rarer still for a rookie to possess that veteran-level basketball IQ while also possessing such an electric athletic upside.

Edgecombe’s polish is evident in two pieces of his stat line, beyond the top-line numbers. He is one 18 players in NBA history to have 178 assists and fewer than 80 turnovers in his first 43 games. That’s incredibly hard to do for any player who routinely has the ball in his hands, let alone a player who expends the amount of energy Edgecombe does on the defensive end of the court. Simply put, he is a winning basketball player, as evidenced by his cumulative plus-minus. The Sixers are outscoring opponents by nearly 1.5 points per game in Edgecombe’s minutes on the court. Again, very rare to see out of a rookie.

The Sixers’ state of play in advance of this week’s trade deadline took a hard right turn over the weekend. It did so in a manner that was quintessential Sixers. Paul George’s 25-game suspension for a violation of the NBA’s anti-drug policy was the exact sort of nowhere-on-the-bingo-card development that has come to define the organization in the post-Process era. Unexpected? Only if you forget who you’re dealing with.

In our defense, the Sixers had done a heck of a job lulling us to sleep over the first half of the season. Maxey was an All-Star starter and MVP candidate while averaging an efficient 29.2 points and 6.9 assists. Embiid was playing basketball reminiscent of his MVP prime. Even George had bounced back from his disastrous debut season, shooting .382 from three-point range while averaging 16 points per night.

Yet the brightest development of them all has been the kid with the double sevens on his jersey. Edgecombe’s per-game numbers may not look like the stuff of legends: 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, a .510 effective field goal percentage. But keep in mind: What we are witnessing right now is the floor. At the very least, he is a winning basketball player who would have a spot in the starting lineup of any contending team. A good defender, a willing rebounder, a capable scorer, an improving passer. Combine that floor with the ceiling afforded him by his explosive physical gifts and you have the sort of player whose trajectory could easily follow Maxey’s into the realm of the NBA’s elite. That’s not the kind of thing a team can afford to trade away.

Not for Giannis. Not for anybody.