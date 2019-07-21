The gallery will be going nuts for Irishman Shane Lowry to close out the British Open on Sunday.
But on this side of the pond, at least one bettor is rooting extra hard for Tommy Fleetwood.
The unidentified gambler hammered Fleetwood before the Open began with several plays. If Fleetwood (-12), who is in second place behind Lowry (-16) entering the final round, can make up a four-shot deficit, the bettor will win close to $99,020. for his $21,000.
» Sunday odds: DraftKings | FanDuel | SugarHouse
Should Fleetwood stay at second -- or anywhere in the top 5 -- he’ll still collect more than $68,000.
He made the following plays on Fleetwood at the DraftKings’ sportsbook at Atlantic City’s Resorts Casino.
♦ $1,000 to win at 31-1, which would fetch $31,000. Fleetwood was 4-1 on Saturday evening.
♦ $3,000 for Fleetwood to finish in the top-5 at 17-2 odds (value: $25,500). Those odds were 1-5 after Saturday.
♦ $3,000 finish in top-10 at 9-2 (value: $13,500). Yeah, that’s now -2500 and worthless at this point.
♦ $4,000 for top-20 at 2.75-1 (value: $11,000).
♦ $4,000 for top-30 at 2-1 (value: $8,000).
♦ $6,000 for top-40 at 1.67-1 (value: $10,020).
Fleetwood, an Englishman, will be paired with Irishman Lowry on Sunday (8:47 a.m., NBC). Neither has ever won a major and rainy weather is in the forecast for the Northern Ireland course.
