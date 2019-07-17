Also gonna throw a little cash at Dustin Johnson, listed at 15-1 in most spots out here. Saw a 19-1 at FanDuel if you’re shopping. DJ doesn’t get as much love as he should. He’s ONLY the No. 2 player in the world and had a 2nd at the Masters behind Tiger, and a 2nd at the PGA behind Koepka. He averages 312 yards with the BIG STICK, and throws darts at the greens with his irons. Now if he can follow the age-old golf rule ‘Drive for show, putt for dough,’ he’ll be in the mix Sunday.