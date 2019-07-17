ATLANTIC CITY — The change to the schedule this year means that the Open Championship — or the British Open, as us Yanks irritatingly refer to it — is the final major of the men’s golf season.
For the most part, bookies are seeing action on the usual suspects. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods are leading the pack of money wagered at William Hill’s casinos nationwide. Westgate in Las Vegas took a $5,000 bet on Tiger to win at 20-1.
» FULL ODDS & PROPS: Parx | DraftKings | FanDuel
Tommy Fleetwood is getting hammered at the DraftKings’ sportsbook at Resorts in Atlantic City with one bettor picking him to win and finish top-5, top-10, etc. up to top-40. If Fleetwood, who is ranked 20th in the world and finished a career-best 12th at last year’s Open, can manage to win his first major, the bettor would win around $100,000.
Fleetwood, a 28-year-old Englishman, shot a 63 in the final round at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills when he finished second to Koepka. This will be his sixth British Open, which is being held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years.
About one-third of DraftKings action on the NFL MVP is coming in on Carson Wentz. The Eagles quarterback opened at 14-1, dipped to 8-1, and was at 10-1 on Wednesday morning.
The next two betting favorites are Giants running back Saquon Barkley (40-1, 7.9 percent of bets made) and Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck (8-1, 7.4 percent). Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (5-1) is favored. He’s seen less than 2 percent of bets. Tom Brady (8-1) has been bet on by less than 1 percent of the customers.
The Eagles continue to be 8-point favorites for their season opener against visiting Washington. William Hill says 87 percent of the money it’s seeing is on the Redskins and 66 percent of the tickets it has written are on Washington.
Inquirer handicapper Vegas Vic offers his pick for the 2019 Open Championship:
LAS VEGAS — Gonna get out the big stick and fly across the pond to take a look at the British Open.
Throwing down today because most of us will not be awake (the Golf Channel will start coverage at 1:30 a.m. on the East Coast), for the early Thursday start at Portrush, Northern Ireland. So, gotta have some Brooks Koepka at 10/1, just because, well, he’s Brooks Koepka. And also, because he’s a monster in the majors. And also, because his caddie, Ricky Elliott, grew up in Portrush and has played the Dunluce links a ton.
Speaking about his caddie, Brooks said, "Every hole I just step up on, ‘You tell me what to do. You’ve played it more than anybody.’ So just let him figure it out.”
Also gonna throw a little cash at Dustin Johnson, listed at 15-1 in most spots out here. Saw a 19-1 at FanDuel if you’re shopping. DJ doesn’t get as much love as he should. He’s ONLY the No. 2 player in the world and had a 2nd at the Masters behind Tiger, and a 2nd at the PGA behind Koepka. He averages 312 yards with the BIG STICK, and throws darts at the greens with his irons. Now if he can follow the age-old golf rule ‘Drive for show, putt for dough,’ he’ll be in the mix Sunday.
My long shot is Adam Scott at 30-1. Why? He has been stalking Portrush for a week before the Open, and will know every pot bunker and blade of grass on the greens. He has had success on the links, and can strike the ball like very few on tour.
Dropping a half a hundred on each guy.