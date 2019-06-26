“We’ve done a lot of research on what is appealing to millennials, and it’s the social aspect,” said Kevin Ortzman, regional president for Caesars Entertainment. “It’s the control: They don’t like things being told to them; they want to have their own control. They’ll still spend, but they’re not going to spend what we’re accustomed to with a traditional gamer who might spend 100 dollars on a slot machine or blackjack. They’ll still spend a hundred, but it’s going to be on value-oriented drinks, quick-service food. They’ll spend a little bit on blackjack, but in a social [setting] with all of their buddies.”