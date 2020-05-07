Loose Balls by Terry Pluto: This is an old book, published in 1990, but for anybody who was an ABA fan like I was, this is really the definitive history of the league. Pluto introduces the subject and then quotes many of the players, coaches, broadcasters, owners, etc., allowing them to speak at length about their experiences. Remember Julius Erving with the Virginia Squires? Moses Malone with the Utah Stars? Bob Costas, the broadcaster for the Spirits of St. Louis? Wilt Chamberlain as coach of the San Diego Conquistadors? This was a league with incredibly talented players, many who would star in the NBA when the leagues merged. So many great stories about a league in which franchises often operated on shoestring budgets. So many innovations, including the three-point shot, the red, white and blue basketball, the introduction of the slam dunk contest at the ABA All-Star Game. Great teams like the Indiana Pacers, the Kentucky Colonels, the New York Nets. The league lasted nine seasons, from 1967 to 1976, and so many future NBA All-Stars got their professional start there. Guys such as George “Ice Man” Gervin, Artis Gilmore, Charlie Scott, Dan Issel, and Erving, just to name a few. A league with great history and even wackier stories, and Pluto catches it all in this book. ​