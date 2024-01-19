Sports Illustrated as we know it might be over. Here are some of the best Philly covers over the years.

On Friday, Front Office Sports reported Sports Illustrated, the iconic sports magazine, will be laying off “possibly all” of their staff.

In addition to its writing, Sports Illustrated is famous its covers. The weekly magazine featured the biggest stories and athletes on the cover, turning local stars into phenoms and commemorating the most iconic moments in sports.

» READ MORE: Sports Illustrated is facing mass layoffs. Here’s what we know.

Philadelphia athletes have been featured on the cover of the magazine a number of times over the years. Here are some of our favorites:

Championships

You can’t beat the cover after the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl win in 2018, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles — and, of course, the iconic Philly Special.

The Phillies’ World Series championship in 2008 came two days later than expected after weather delays stretched out Game 5, which Sports Illustrated helped memorialize on its cover.

They captured Kris Jenkins’ buzzer-beater to help Villanova win the 2016 NCAA Championship ...

... and Donte DiVincenzo’s cover after he scored 31 points off the bench in Villanova’s 2018 championship win.

There’s also the 1985 cover from Villanova’s upset win over Georgetown, featuring Ed Pinckney.

Personalities

Allen Iverson shot one of the most iconic Sports Illustrated covers, holding bouquets of roses, during his MVP season in 2001. In 2017, long after his retirement, they recreated the cover with a new feature on Iverson for the “Where Are They Now?” issue.

When Moses Malone joined the Sixers in 1985, Sports Illustrated shot a “New Kid In Town” cover, which the Sixers recreated in 2018 when Jimmy Butler came to Philadelphia.

Flyers legend Bobby Clarke was on an a 1970′s Sports Illustrated cover with his signature toothless grin.

In 1989, Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham headlined the NFL season preview issue.

Julius Erving graced the cover after the Sixers took down the Celtics in seven games to make the NBA Finals in 1982. It was far from Dr. J’s only time on the cover.

Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb were featured on a memorable 2005 cover after a summer of off-field controversy between the two after the Birds’ loss in the Super Bowl the prior season. It also featured a secondary Philly story on Jimmy Rollins and the Phillies.

The Phillies’ “Four Aces” rotation featured Cliff Lee, Cole Hamels, Roy Halladay, and Roy Oswalt — but they made sure to include Joe Blanton when they headlined the 2011 baseball season preview issue.

Carlos Ruiz was on the cover in 2011 as he backstopped that Phillies’ rotation to an elite season.

Smarty Jones, who came up just shy of a Triple Crown, was featured on the cover following the 2004 Kentucky Derby as he began his quest for horse racing’s ultimate prize.

Saint Joseph’s star Jameer Nelson became the first Atlantic 10 player since 1988 to be on the cover of the magazine after he led St. Joe’s to a 27-0 regular season record and an Elite Eight appearance, winning a Wooden Award along the way.

Young Sensations

Mo’ne Davis was the first girl to earn a win and throw a shutout at the Little League World Series — and became the first Little League player ever to feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Before he was a Phillie, Bryce Harper was a young baseball prodigy who got on the cover of Sports Illustrated while in high school in Las Vegas, with a headline that was a nod to LeBron James’ famous cover.

South Jersey’s Mike Trout also graced the cover during his first MLB season, when he won Rookie of the Year with the Los Angeles Angels.