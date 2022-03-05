The St. Joseph’s women’s basketball season survives another day as the Hawks upset Rhode Island, 51-48, in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del.

Despite losing every quarter except the third, the Hawks dominated that one period completely and it was enough to push them to a win.

After missing every three-pointer in the first half, seventh-seed St. Joe’s knocked down four in the third quarter, out-scoring the two-seed Rams 20-8 in the period. In the fourth quarter, St. Joe’s barely hung on, allowing Rhode Island to claw back into the game, but clutch free throws and staunch defense at the end of the game gave Hawks the victory.

Laila Fair led St. Joe’s with 17 points.

Emmanuelle Tahane led Rhode Island with 13 points.

One-two punch, yet again

After making just three of nine field goals to open the game, St. Joe’s settled in and began to find its offensive rhythm, led once again by Fair and Brugler––the duo that scored 40 combined points yesterday.

Fair scored 8 of the Hawks’ 15 first-quarter points Friday, including back-to-back layups. Brugler had two early buckets, also layups.

With the score knotted at 15 after the first ten minutes, the Rams opened the second period on a 5-0 run after consecutive St. Joe’s turnovers.

Fair added four points to her point total in the second period, while Brugler had only a bucket.

St. Joe’s trailed 25-21 at halftime.

Lid on the bucket

In dèja vu fashion from yesterday, the Hawks missed its first seven three point attempts again tonight.

Thankfully for St. Joe’s, Rhode Island wasn’t scoring from deep, either. The Rams only made two three pointers in the first half.

New half, new luck

Julia Nystrom knocked down St. Joe’s first three pointer with 9:48 to play in the third quarter, the opening bucket of the second half. Then, Brugler and Fair hit back-to-back layups in a 7-0 run for the Hawks.

The surge put the Hawks ahead 28-25.

But the second-half three-point barrage was only beginning. Mackenzie Smith nailed one. Nystrom swished another. Then another. Three straight treys. The Hawks’ offensive game plan flipped completely from the first half and now the Hawks led by six points, 37-31.

Olivia Mullins hit a buzzer-beating pullup jumper to end the third quarter, extending the St. Joe’s lead to eight points.

Lead (almost) evaporated

Rhode Island opened up the fourth quarter on a five-minute, 9-3 run, nearly erasing the St. Joe’s lead.

Timely layups from Fair and Mullins protected the advantage, and with two minutes remaining, the Hawks held a 48-44 advantage. Rhode Island then hit two free throws, St. Joe’s couldn’t score on the ensuing possession.

But a missed Rhode Island jumper and St. Joe’s defensive rebound with 25 seconds left forced the Rams to foul. Katie Jekot hit two free throws to increase the advantage to four points with 19.7 seconds to play.

Rhode Island hit a wide-open layup, then, on the other end Jekot made just one of two free throws to push the lead to three. The Rams couldn’t get a shot off as the clock expired. Ball game.

The seventh-seeded Hawks are now the lowest seed remaining in the conference tournament and will play the winner of Fordham/Massachusetts in the semifinals tomorrow at 1:30pm.