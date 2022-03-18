St. Joseph’s University men’s basketball program announced today that sophomore Jordan Hall has signed with an agent and will declare for the 2022 NBA draft. Hall will forgo his remaining years of NCAA eligibility as he pursues a professional career.

The decision comes following a disappointing loss to La Salle in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament, where Hall scored 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. The Hawks finished with an overall season record of 11-19 while going 5-13 in conference play.

In a post on his Instagram page, Hall acknowledged his coaches and teammates.

“Growing up in South Jersey and going to high school in the Philadelphia Catholic League, the opportunity to continue my career in the Big Five for Saint Joseph’s University was an amazing opportunity,” Hall, a Neumann-Goretti High School alum, wrote. “Playing basketball for St. Joe’s was an honor and I am so thankful to all those that have supported me through this unforgettable part of my career.”

In a touching tribute, Hall also acknowledged the legion of St. Joseph’s supporters who have stuck with him every step of the way during his tenure as a Hawk.

“To Hawks fans, thank you for sticking with us through it all. This program and its storied tradition would not be what it is without the undying support of the Hawk Hill community. It truly is a special place.”

Hall appeared in all 20 games in his first season on Hawk Hill during the 2020-21 season where he averaged 10.6 points per game, 5.7 assists, and 5.9 rebounds. He would go on to be named the A-10 Rookie of the Week twice. He also led all freshmen nationally in assists per game with 5.7. Along with being named the Big 5 Co-Rookie of the Year and selected to the Atlantic-10 All-Rookie Team and All-Big 5 Second Team this past season, Hall was a participant in USA Men’s Basketball U19 Team Training Camp last summer.

“Our entire program is proud of Jordan and we are supportive of him to pursue his basketball dream,” St. Joe’s Head Coach Billy Lange said. “Jordan has developed as a basketball player and as a person in so many ways since he stepped foot on Hawk Hill. He will be a Hawk For Life and we are excited to see what the future holds for him.”

In 30 games this season, Hall led the team in scoring (14.1 ppg), assists (174), steals (37), and finished second in overall rebounds (6.6 rpg). Over his two year career at St. Joe’s, the Wildwood, N.J, native averaged 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists along with setting a new program record for assists per game and posted five double-digit assist games, the second most in Hawk history, trailing only Jameer Nelson’s record of eight.

Hall’s departure from the team leaves a giant hole in the Hawk’s roster, as he was the team’s best scorer, facilitator, and overall playmaker. With head coach Billy Lange entering his now 4th season with the Hawks, the team will look for another player to step up in the absence of this past season’s best player.