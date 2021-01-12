In Stephen “Cool Boy” Fulton’s mind, he is already the champion. He envisioned himself defending his title around this time, but instead, he’ll be the challenger.
A positive COVID-19 test from Fulton resulted in his removal from a main event fight against Angelo Leo on Aug. 1. Five months later, the two are set to meet Jan. 23 on Showtime for the WBO Junior featherweight title at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. It will highlight the first Showtime Championship Boxing telecast for 2021 that will air at 9 p.m.
“Leo vs. Fulton is a true 50-50 matchup between two rising stars entering the primes of their careers,” Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions said in a statement. “Fulton’s chance at capturing the title was delayed but his opportunity finally comes January 23 on SHOWTIME. Leo worked incredibly hard to capture the world championship in August and will come prepared and determined to defend it successfully.”
Leo (20-0, 9 KOs) defeated Fulton’s replacement, Tramaine Williams, via a unanimous decision. After the fight, Fulton tweeted, “this was a easy win for me,” indicating his confidence against Leo.
That’s just one tweet in the war of words between the two boxers. Before the scheduled Aug. 1 fight, both fighters boldly expressed their confidence against the other.
“I am going to beat him because he hasn’t been tested,” Fulton said in the July presser. “No one he fought has brought any competition to him.”
“I am hungrier than him. I have seen what he has, and I know I can break him down,” Leo said in a July press conference. “He doesn’t have the will and the heart like I do.”
Only one of the fighters can be right.
Fulton (18-0, 8 KOs) is a West Philadelphia native from “The Bottom,” and he’ll have the weight of the city on his shoulders. Philly boxers Julian Williams and Danny Garcia lost championship fights in 2020. Fulton would be Philadelphia’s only current champ with a win.
But that won’t come easy. Not only is Leo the most accomplished opponent Fulton has faced, but it’ll be Cool Boy’s first match in a year. He last fought Arnold Khegai on Jan. 25, 2020.
“I feel like everything happens for a reason because I’m 10 times more ready now than I was the first time around,” Fulton said in a statement. “I’m excited to fight for the title and I expect nothing but Angelo Leo to be himself and fight his fight on January 23.”