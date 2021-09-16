A new date has been set for one of the most anticipated championship fights in boxing. Super bantamweight WBC champion Brandon Figueroa and WBO title holder Stephen Fulton will meet at 10 p.m. on Nov. 27 in the Premier Boxing Champions event at Park MGM in Las Vegas. The fight will be televised on Showtime.

The fight, which was originally set for Sept. 11, was pushed back to Sept. 18. Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) then announced on Sept. 7 that he tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the latest postponement. The positive test came six days after Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs) left Philadelphia to finishtraining camp in Las Vegas.

Super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem will fight Eduardo Baez in a 10-round co-main event. Aleem (18-0, 12 KOs) is viewed as one of the top candidates to face the winner of the unification bout.

» READ MORE: West Philly boxing champion Stephen Fulton is favored in his first title defense — but the gritty fighter will always feel like an underdog

While training and sparring at the Danny Garcia Gym in Philadelphia, Fulton appeared as confident as ever and was in top shape despite it being 11 months since his last fight.

If history is any indication, ring rust won’t be a problem. Fulton’s match with Angelo Leo in Aug. of 2020 was also postponed, so he waited a yearbetween bouts with Arnold Khegai and Leo. Figueroa last fought when he knocked out previously unbeaten Luis Nery on May 15.