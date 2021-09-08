Stephen Fulton’s Sept. 18 unification championship bout against Brandon Figueroa has been postponed after Figueroa tested positive for COVID-19, a Showtime spokesperson confirmed to The Inquirer.

The Fulton (19-0, 8 KOs)-Figueroa (22-0-1, 17 KOs) bout was one of the most anticipated fights of the year. The 122-pound boxers have dominated the division with contrasting styles. Figueroa is more of the knockout artist while Fulton’s boxing skills have worn opponents down.

Fulton, a West Philly native, won the World Boxing Organization (WBO) championship in January against Angelo Leo. Figueroa earned the World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight title in May against Luis Nery.

Showtime is expected to move the entire card to a new date as soon as possible. Undefeated super bantamweight contender Ra’eese Aleem was scheduled to fight Eduardo Baez in a 10-round co-main event. Aleem is regarded as one of the top candidates to eventually fight Fulton or Figueroa.

This isn’t the first time Fulton has had a fight postponed due to COVID-19. Fulton tested positive for COVID-19 days before his Aug. 1 championship fight against Leo. Fulton described his feelings as “emotional” and “upset” initially after that postponement, but was in better spirits days prior to the Leo victory.

Fulton moved his camp from Philadelphia to Las Vegas last Wednesday to make adjustments and to get away from distractions.

» READ MORE: West Philly boxing champion Stephen Fulton is favored in his first title defense — but the gritty fighter will always feel like an underdog