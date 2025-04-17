Truist is covering dog adoption fees at a Philly animal shelter ahead of local PGA Tour event next month

The Truist Championship is the biggest PGA Tour event in the Philadelphia area in years. To celebrate the occasion, Truist is covering adoption fees for local dogs in the area in the weeks leading up to the tournament. It’s called the “Putts and Mutts” initiative.

If you adopt a dog through Street Tails Animal Rescue in Northern Liberties before May 5, Truist will cover the adoption fee and send your new dog home with a custom bandanna, with cartoons of a cheesesteak served in a dog bowl, golf-inspired details, and the Liberty Bell, to honor the home site and the tournament itself.

“From the course to the kennels, we’re committed to making a positive impact in the Philadelphia community,” said Joie Chitwood, Executive Director of the Truist Championship. “We’re incredibly grateful to the city for welcoming us, and Mutts and Putts is a fun way to support Street Tails Animal Rescue and give these deserving pups a chance to find their forever families.”

The Truist Championship, one of the PGA Tour’s eight signature events, will be held from May 5-11 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon golf course. Masters champion Rory McIlroy confirmed earlier this week that he will be part of the field.