The 2020 Preakness winner was named after the owner’s granddaughter who sent him a video of her skydiving over the Swiss Alps. Swiss Skydiver’s campaign is not going to be perfect like Rachel’s was 11 years ago, but what she has done is a throwback to another time when horses ran all the time and held their form. Swiss Skydiver has run in each month but April, and she just missed by a day as she won at Oaklawn Park on May 1.