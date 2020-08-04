TCU head coach Gary Patterson issued an apology Tuesday morning after some players skipped practice to protest his use of a racial slur.
The incident occurred during TCU’s third fall football practice on Sunday, when Horn Frogs outside linebacker Dylan Jordan said Patterson called him out for posting a picture of his girlfriend on social media for National Girlfriend Day.
Jordan posted on Twitter about the incident, and the team skipped practice on Monday. Patterson issued a public apology this morning.
“I apologize for the use of a word that, in any context, is unacceptable,” Patterson said in part of a Twitter post.
Jordan clarified in a second Twitter post that Patterson did not call him out of his name by using the slur. He told Jordan to stop using it, which was offensive to the linebacker.
Patterson is entering his 21st season as TCU’s head coach. He is the school’s all-time leader in victories with 172 wins. The 2019 season marked the first time the Horn Frogs didn’t have a bowl appearance since 2013.
One major injury is all it takes to change the course of a season, and that could be the case for the Atlanta Braves in the NL East after ace pitcher Mike Soroka tore his Achilles.
Soroka was headed for the first base bag when he pushed off with his right leg. A pop was seen in his leg as the 23-year old hit the ground.
Soroka was named an All-Star in 2019 in his first full season as a starter. He had a 13-4 record with a 2.68 ERA. He was named the Braves’ opening day starter and had two earned runs through his first two starts.
The loss of Soroka can’t be understated. The Braves are 7-4 this season, but the starting pitching rotation has been the weakness. Outside of Soroka and Max Fried, no other starter has pitched five innings in a game.
His injury also impacts the NL East. Atlanta has won the division the last two seasons and was off to a hot start, but having four questionable spots in a pitching rotation will likely make them more vulnerable.
Soroka’s injury is bad news for baseball because it’s another one of the game’s brightest young stars who’ll be sidelined well until next season. No timetable has been set for his potential return next season.
A second potential first-round pick has opted out of the college football season.
Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. He joins Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley as projected first-rounders in the 2021 NFL Draft who won’t play this season.
Bateman was a major component to Minnesota’s surprising 11-2 record last season. He had 60 catches, 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns. His accolades included All-Big Ten First Team, Biletnikoff Award finalist (top wide receiver in college football), and third-team AP All-American.
Bateman is a big loss for the Golden Gophers, but health is his top priority. He is one of the handfuls of players in college football that can afford to not take another snap and still have a very high draft stock.
It’ll be interesting to see what other top players take the routes of Farley and Bateman. The decision would only seem smart for players that had big sophomore campaigns who are likely locks to go in the top three rounds. Think of names like Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Ja’Marr Chase, Penei Sewell and Micah Parsons.
More star players will have decisions to make if the NCAA’s COVID-19 guidelines provide more risk than the potential reward.