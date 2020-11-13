Barry is a 6-2 guard known for his shooting ability. He was one of the nation’s top shooters in 2018-19 when he made 81 threes at a 44.5% clip. He averaged 13.2 points per game in his junior season. Barry initially said he was staying at Dartmouth, but with the Ivy League’s decision to cancel winter sports, Barry became one of the top players from the conference available.