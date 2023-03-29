Temple hires former Penn State assistant Adam Fisher as men’s basketball coach

After being turned down by Missouri assistant coach Charlton Young, Temple hired Penn State associate head coach Adam Fisher as its next head men’s basketball coach, the school announced on Wednesday.

Fisher becomes the 19th head basketball coach in Temple history and is known for his recruiting success in the region, most notably for the part he played in recruiting guards Isaiah Wong and Wooga Poplar to the University of Miami. He spent eight years with the Hurricanes before joining Micah Shrewsberry’s staff at Penn State prior to the 2021-22 season.

Fisher helped the Nittany Lions land its best-ever class for 2022-23 and played a big role in the program bringing in back-to-back top-30 recruiting classes for the first time in school history. Fisher replaces Aaron McKie who was let go earlier this month after posting a 52-56 overall record in four seasons.

Fisher has also spent time at Villanova and Boston University. Vermont head coach John Becker and Rutgers assistant Karl Hobbs were among the other candidates considered for the vacancy. The Owls currently have six players in the transfer portal, four of which have said they plan to meet with Temple’s next head coach before making a decision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.