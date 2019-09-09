All this went down Saturday at Kent State University in Ohio. Temple was there to play a couple of field hockey games. The Owls, 2-16 last season but 2-0 to start the season under a new coach, had lost to Kent State Friday. But the Maine game turned into a big-time matchup, until they were all told to stop playing. The Temple and Maine coaches were informed they would have to stop their game and leave Kent State’s field to allow for a planned fireworks display prior to the Kent State-Kennesaw State football game.