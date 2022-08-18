Temple golfers Conor McGrath and Ethan Whitney have had quite the start to their week as both competed in the 122nd U.S. Amateur Tournament.

The pair failed to make the cut in a field of 312 hopefuls after two days of competition, but it still marked the first time since 2014 the Owls had two golfers qualify for the tournament.

McGrath shot 14-over-par over the two days at the 7,487-yard, par-71 course at the Ridgewood Country Club. Whitney’s stroke play was held nearby at the 7,256-yard, par 70 expanses of Arcola Country Club, with both clubs located in Paramus, N.J.

Ridgewood will be the site of match play, with the final day scheduled for Aug. 22.

Owls head coach Brian Quinn said that to have two representatives in the prestigious tournament is a feat in itself and it feels like a win for the program.

“I think it is a great accomplishment for our two student-athletes and I am really excited for them,” said Quinn, who will embark on his 16th season at the helm. “It is just the second time that we have had two golfers in the field in 15 years here. Having two of our top five golfers in the U.S. Amateur shows the strength and direction of the program.”

For McGrath, a fifth-year senior from Huntington Valley, the tournament marked his second in consecutive year as he qualified as the only representative for the Owls last year. To qualify, he shot a 3-under 137 at the U.S. Amateur qualifier at Rolling Green Golf Club on July 13, finishing second to earn one of three spots.

» READ MORE: As the culture of Temple football has been established, it’s also fueling the team’s motivation

Despite missing the cut, McGrath said that having the experience from last year, he knew how to prepare and, more importantly, what to expect.

“Making the field last year I did not know exactly what I was getting into because it was my first time,” he said. “You step on the property for the practice rounds, and it is just a different environment. It is far more serious.

“The intensity was different, and I was not quite ready for that. Having one under my belt and being back here the next year, I know what the environment is going to be like and how to prepare myself a little better.”

» READ MORE: BMW Championship odds, predictions: Four first-round leader bets to target